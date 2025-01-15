Peterborough's United's new goalscoring hero Gustav Lindgren on loving the pressure and his budding partnership with Chris Conn-Clarke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gustav Lindgren is loving the pressure of leading the line for Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old striker got off to the perfect start in front of his new home fans on Tuesday night (January 15), scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over Walsall in the EFL Trophy Round of 16.

Lindgren played just over an hour in his full debut as he continues to step up campaign after his mini pre-season.

He arrived in England at the beginning of December after completing the season in Sweden with Degerfors- playing 33 times an all competitions but has not been eligible to play until the January transfer window opened, plus Posh were keen to give him a break before the final half of their own season.

Gustav Lindgren made his Peterborough United debut at Goodison Park against Everton. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Lindgren has slotted right into the team and has already praised Chris Conn-Clarke for the way the pair have linked up both against Everton and Walsall in the past week.

He said: “It was a good home debut and I’m proud of myself. I like the pressure of scoring goals, it makes me better.

“It was a good pass from Chris for the first goal, we found each other really well and Everton and we did it again in that game too. For the second, I am surprised the keeper came out.

“I am feeling good, my body is good and I feel mentally good too. Oscar told me before Everton and today, don’t think too much, just play your game.

“My target play has been the thing I have been working on a lot so I’m pleased that worked out today.

“We train really hard in Sweden as well so I can bring some good physicality as well.

“It can be quite hard to get the game tempo from just training but the staff have done a really good job to get my physically good now.”