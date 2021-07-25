Peterborough United’s younger players stole the show, while Jack Taylor delivered a great goal against his old club

The Posh management team of Darren Ferguson (left) and Mark Robson at Barnet. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Left-back Aaron Powell and midfielder Luke Harris shone in the first of two 75-minute games, while forward Hameed Ishola was called up to play in the second match as three senior Posh strikers were again absent.

Jack Taylor’s superbly-taken goal from a well-worked free-kick against his former club was another highlight.

Posh boss Darrem Ferguson said: “We were good in the first game apart from conceding two goals. It was a sticky old day, but some of the football was good so I was very happy.

Jack Taylor (right) celebrates his goal against Posh with Nathan Thompson. Photo: Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Aaron Powell was outstanding. Some of his deliveries from the wing were excellent, while Luke Harris also did very well.

“We’ve used two different formations in the friendlies now and the players understand them both and we picked up no injuries which is obviously important in these games.

“Jack Taylor’s goal was very well taken. It came from a very imaginative free kick.”

Posh assistant boss Mark Robson a former Barnet manager and England age group coach, has been impresed with the progress of the club’s youngsters.

Hameed Ishola in action for Posh at Barnet. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Robson said: “The young players know they will get an opportunity at this club and they are grasping it. Aaron Powell has done well and Luke Harris was brilliant in the first game. You can see they are growing in confidence. It’s so pleasing to see them coming on.

“There were a couple of half decent displays in the second match. We were too slow in moving the ball at times and we didn’t create enough.”

Posh defender Josh Knight missed yesterday’s matches because of illness. It’s not thought to be Covid-related.

It’s hoped Knight will be fit to play at Oxford in Posh’s next friendly at Oxford on Wednesday (July 28) when striker Jonson Clarke-Harris should appear for the first time this summer.