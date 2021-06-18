Peterborough United working on deal for “major” signing

Posh co-owner Stewart 'Randy' Thompson with Barry Fry.

The fact was revealed by Co-owner Stewart Thompson on a recent episode of the Soccer Snobs podcast in Canada.

Speaking about the key decision makers in the club’s transfer policy, he said: “We actually love each other; to have the character and the brilliance of the five people that are running this, I just think we’re really lucky.

“You’ve got Darragh picking the players, Darren having his own list and then we all come together as a group and say ‘well that’s a stupid name, that’s a great name, Barry get on the phone!’ and Barry has probably already called the guy while we’re talking about him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s a major signing we are trying to do and hopefully announce it this week if it goes through.

“We put the name up and Barry goes ‘Oh, I talked to his dad in March’ and so he calls him right while we’re in the meeting.

“Barry is the character you see but it is literally the Darragh, Darren and Barry trinity that makes this thing work so well.”

This news follows on from the fact that Fry confirmed this week, that the club were in talks to sign six players and were hopeful of getting them through the door before the team return for pre-season on the week commencing June 28.

Co-owner McAnthony also said, on his own podcast earlier this month, that the club were chasing eight players, which could become seven if they went heavy on one. It is expected that the club are looking to add Championship experience to their core of young players and those they are backing to make the step-up to the level above.

With that increased experience level comes an increased price tag and it is unclear whether the claim of major deal relates to the player’s transfer fee, wages or both.

Unlike last summer, Posh will not be bound by a wage cap when putting their squad together.

This week, McAnthony denied that the club were interested in signing St Mirren’s Irish international midfielder Jamie McGrath. Meanwhile, it looks as if former striker Jack Marriott is close to joining League One champions Hull City but fellow ex-Posh man Britt Assombalonga is still yet to find a club after being told he was surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough.

Posh will be keen to bring any talks to a swift conclusion as their divisional rivals have begun to stir. Past targets Allan Campbell and Randell Williams signed for Luton and Hull respectively this week, while Hull also brought in Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon.