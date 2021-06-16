Peterborough United in talks to sign six players ahead of pre-season

Peterborough United Director of Football Barry Fry with Co-Owner Dr Jason Neale in the stands.

The club have already tied down Christy Pym, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones to new contracts but fans have been keen to see new faces arrive as Posh look to build a squad capable of surviving in the Championship.

One of the reasons for the lack of signings to date is thought to be the club’s reluctance to pay the June wages of any potential signings.

Fry has insisted that the situation is close to changing though. Speaking about Posh’s summer business so far, he said: “Very early we re-signed six players that were either out of contract or only had a year left. We are now in the process of signing six players from outside the club.

Mark Beevers is yet to agree a new contract with the club - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP.

“I’ve had meetings with all the agents and discussions with all of the clubs. The manager has had meetings with all of the players and we’re just waiting for their decisions now.

“The gaffer wants them back on June the 26/27 and the object is to have the squad ready for that so that they can all get to know each other and blend very quickly.

“We’ve had loads of discussions and we’re hoping that next week we’ll be announcing one or two signings and then three and four and five and six.”

The club have been reluctant to comment on who their targets may be but have been quick to play down names linked in the media such as Portsmouth’s Craig Mac Gillvray and John Marquis, Leeds’ Alfie McCalmont, Leicester’s Josh Knight and AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott.

Reported Posh target and holding midfielder Allan Campbell signed for Luton from Motherwell on Tuesday (June 15).

Given the situation with Covid and the tight budgets a number of clubs are operating on, a larger than normal amount of free agents are expected to be on the market and amongst those are Posh old boys Tommy Rowe and Britt Assombalonga.

Posh are also still in contract negotiations with club captain Mark Beevers and Siriki Dembele but are much more confident on the situation of the former than the latter.