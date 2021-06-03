Peterborough United chasing EIGHT new players and a new coach, but a couple of high asset players could leave

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony (right) with star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation in yesterday’’s (June 2) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

MacAnthony insists there will be no attacking players signed on loan and that Posh are looking to recruit a specialist coach, presumably to improve the club’s set-piece routines.

“We need eight players which could become seven if we decide to go in heavy for one,” MacAnthony stated. “Multiple bids have gone in, for six on my list I believe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh co-owners Stewart Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Jason Neale celebrate winning promotion last season.

“What we don’t want to do is bring in loads of players on loads more more money than the current squad as that would be unfair on those who won promotion for us and cause problems in the dressing room.

“But the squad know we will need a couple of big hitters next season for a league which will be more physically demanding than we’ve ever known. We need to operate with surgical precision. We have have got the recruitment bang on in the last two seasons and we want to make it a hat-trick.

“We could put out an 11 tomorrow which could be competitive in the Championship, but this is about building a competitive 22/23 man squad. One or two could leave, high asset players, if the current interest in them is maintained. “There will be the usual fun and games with agents and players, but we know how we are going to play next season, we know what formations we will use and so we know what we we want. We want extra physicality and dynamism.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years. I don’t panic or get too excited. I stick to my guns and agents know they will be met with fire and brimstone if they make unrealistic demands.

“We won’t be recruiting ‘number 10s’ or forwards on loan. That’s been our asset base over the last few years. I’m not really interested in developing players for other clubs.

“We are also looking for an extra coach to work on something we weren’t particularly good at last season. We were the third worst team in League One on set pieces last season.”

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday that an attempt to sign central defender Josh Knight from Leicester City has stalled because the player wanted to keep his options open.