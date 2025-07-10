Peterborough United Women have relocated to a new home in the city

Posh Women players Poppie Brown and Emily Meli are joined in the picture by Dan Jarvis and Kaine Felix. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United Women have relocated to a home venue in the city.

Posh will play their National League home games at Peterborough Sports FC from the 2025-26 season after spending three successful seasons at Bourne Town FC.

Peterborough Women’s general manager Sam Winch said: “I know how important it is to our fans to be playing our matches in Peterborough, so it was something we had to get right. We recognise PIMS Park as a fantastic setting for us to call our home and we can't wait to welcome fans down to our games.

"I must also take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all of the staff and volunteers at Bourne Town who have served us so well over recent seasons.”

Tim Woodward, owner/chairman of Peterborough Sports, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Peterborough United Women to have a true home and a fantastic opportunity for Peterborough Sports to broaden our visibility in the city and create a long standing partnership supporting women's football."

The Posh Women’s fixtures are due to be released next Wednesday (July 16).

Posh have re-signed midfielder Poppie Brown for the coming season. The 18-year-old has already made 57 appearances in all competitions for Posh and scored twice in National Midlands Division One matches last season.

Brown has also been training with Women’s Super League side Arsenal.

Posh Women’s manager Jake Poole said: “Poppie is a one of the most exciting young players in the region and the interest of Arsenal is a result of all of her hard work and dedication. We are excited and proud that she has chosen to stay with Posh while her journey with Arsenal continues.”