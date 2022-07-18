Having seen Posh’s four preseason matches so far against Leyton Orient, Deeping Rangers, Stevenage and Barnet, I have now put together the team that I would pick on the opening day against Cheltenham based off those performances.
I am lining up in a 4-3-3 formation and assuming that there are no more signings or sales before the kick-off.
1. Lucas Bergstrom
I'd go with Lucas Bergstrom. Didn't cover himself in glory with the goals at the weekend but did get unlucky with deflections off the post and did make some good saves. I'd get the nerves of a senior debut out of the way early rather than having the wait for that hanging over him. Has looked commanding in the air as expected and that will be important in League One.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. Harrison Burrows
I don't necessarily think that left back is the best use of Burrows but because of the form of others in advanced positions ahead of him, the only place to get him into the side is at left back. Given the line-ups and the lack of signings in full back areas, McCann appears to have been testing the aptitude of Burrows and Ward for the full back roles. His crossing ability is the best in the side, something that will be important for Posh's system, so he has to be in. Excellent assist for Clarke-Harris against Stevenage.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. Josh Knight
I'm going with Josh Knight in one of the two centre back slots. He gets the nod over Ronnie Edwards, who I am a little surprised is currently with the squad. He flew straight back from the U19 Euros without taking part in the celebrations and headed out to Portugal with Posh. He has young legs granted, but just because he perhaps can play every week, doesn't mean he should. A few weeks off will do him no harm.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. Frankie Kent
The obvious choice to partner Knight. I would like to see him sharpen up from set plays though, had a great chance to score against Barnet and doesn't score enough goals for a man who wins as many balls and gets into as many good positions as him. A strong player for League One.
Photo: Joe Dent