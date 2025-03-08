Live

Peterborough United vs Wycombe Wanderers: Live blog as Posh look to continue five-game unbeaten run

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Mar 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST
Kwame Poku in action against Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Kwame Poku in action against Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One action (March 8, 3pm).

Posh are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run and have pulled out a five-point gap on the bottom four.

Today, Kwame Poku is set to return to the squad in a more than welcome boost. Gustav Lindgren is out with a hamstring injury but Emmanuel Fernandez is available again after suspension. Carl Johnston also returns from injury.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wycombe

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

FT

1-1

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BST

95mins 1-1

Oh no, Posh create a chance straight away, Edun fires across a low ball. Ball goes right across the line, looks like Jones has missed from just a couple of yards out.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

93 mins 1-1

If you don’t kill the game off....

Free kick charged down by the wall, shot from Leahy comes back in, deflects perfectly to Kone who slams it in

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

1-1

Kone

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

91 mins 1-0 Posh

Free-kick 25 yards from goal.

Hughes foul on Kone and Wallin down.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

89 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh really should have put this away. Mothersille now found in space inside the box by Poku. Hits an effort straight at the keeper though and Posh cant force it over the line.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

86 mins 1-0 Posh

What a big chance. Edun sends the ball down the line for Jones to chase. Norris has to come out of area but gives the ball away to Odoh.

He’s miles out of his goal and chasing back and Odoh finds Mothersille in the middle. He chooses to roll the ball into Poku on the right, he tries to work an angle inside but just hits a timid shot that is blocked.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

81 mins 1-0 Posh

Dornelly limps off after a good shift

Carl Johnston comes on

Susoho also replaces Collins

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

Wycombe subs

Scowen off, James Berry on

Grimmer off, Tyreeq Bakinson on

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

80 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh finding it hard to get the ball upfield but Wycombe haven’t been able to really break this defence so far.

Dornelly the latest player to stay down after making a clearance.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

Wycombe subs

McCleary and Reach off

Frad Onyendinma and Baz Lubala on

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

Posh sub

Poku replaces Hayes

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:33 BST

Posh clear their lines and here comes Kwame Poku!

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

70 mins 1-0 Posh

Back underway

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:29 BST

68 mins 1-0 Posh

Halt in play as Steer calls for the physio after collecting a deflected effort.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

66 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh dropping deeper, which is contributing to winning less and less second balls.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:24 BST

63 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh struggling to get out, hence the Jones change but still they’re penned in. Kone is just winning everything that goes into the box, heads just wide again by out jumping Wallin.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:20 BST

Posh sub

Jones for Ihionvien

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice