Peterborough United vs Wycombe Wanderers: Live blog as Posh look to continue five-game unbeaten run
Posh are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run and have pulled out a five-point gap on the bottom four.
Today, Kwame Poku is set to return to the squad in a more than welcome boost. Gustav Lindgren is out with a hamstring injury but Emmanuel Fernandez is available again after suspension. Carl Johnston also returns from injury.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Wycombe
95mins 1-1
Oh no, Posh create a chance straight away, Edun fires across a low ball. Ball goes right across the line, looks like Jones has missed from just a couple of yards out.
93 mins 1-1
If you don’t kill the game off....
Free kick charged down by the wall, shot from Leahy comes back in, deflects perfectly to Kone who slams it in
Kone
91 mins 1-0 Posh
Free-kick 25 yards from goal.
Hughes foul on Kone and Wallin down.
89 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh really should have put this away. Mothersille now found in space inside the box by Poku. Hits an effort straight at the keeper though and Posh cant force it over the line.
86 mins 1-0 Posh
What a big chance. Edun sends the ball down the line for Jones to chase. Norris has to come out of area but gives the ball away to Odoh.
He’s miles out of his goal and chasing back and Odoh finds Mothersille in the middle. He chooses to roll the ball into Poku on the right, he tries to work an angle inside but just hits a timid shot that is blocked.
81 mins 1-0 Posh
Dornelly limps off after a good shift
Carl Johnston comes on
Susoho also replaces Collins
Wycombe subs
Scowen off, James Berry on
Grimmer off, Tyreeq Bakinson on
80 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh finding it hard to get the ball upfield but Wycombe haven’t been able to really break this defence so far.
Dornelly the latest player to stay down after making a clearance.
Wycombe subs
McCleary and Reach off
Frad Onyendinma and Baz Lubala on
Posh sub
Poku replaces Hayes
Posh clear their lines and here comes Kwame Poku!
70 mins 1-0 Posh
Back underway
68 mins 1-0 Posh
Halt in play as Steer calls for the physio after collecting a deflected effort.
66 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh dropping deeper, which is contributing to winning less and less second balls.
63 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh struggling to get out, hence the Jones change but still they’re penned in. Kone is just winning everything that goes into the box, heads just wide again by out jumping Wallin.
Posh sub
Jones for Ihionvien
