Live

Peterborough United vs Shrewsbury Town: Live blog as Posh face relegation six-pointer

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Mar 2025, 13:09 BST
Kwame Poku scored at Shrewsbury in August. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku scored at Shrewsbury in August. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku scored at Shrewsbury in August. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 1).

Posh sit just two points above the relegation zone and seven points ahead of Shrewsbury in 23rd.

It’s a big day at the bottom as all of the bottom ten are playing each other. Posh can end the day anywhere from 17th to 21st.

There is a chance that Kwame Poku will be back in contention.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Shrewsbury

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 17:02 BST

3-1 Posh

That finally is that.

Chris Conn-Clarke with his first for the club.

Odoh wins the ball on halfway, charges forward and right to the byline in the opposing box. Controls the ball away from a sliding challenge, plays a simple pass into CCC for a tap in.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 17:00 BST

3-1!!!!!!!!!

CHRIS CONN CLARKE

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 17:00 BST

97 mins 2-1 Posh

Some incredible decisions here. Shrewsbury getting the ball back time and time again for some ridiculously soft fouls.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

95 mins 2-1 Posh

Katongo booked for taking too long to take a throw.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

93 mins 2-1 Posh

Oliver allowed a free header, Posh are fortunate he makes a right mess of it and the ball goes well wide.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

92 mins 2-1 Posh

It’s now kick and chase for Shrewsbury.

It’s won them a corner

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

10 added minutes

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

88 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh switched up the gears again. Bursting run from Edun into the Shrewsbury half, slides in Jones just inside the box he pokes at goal but Blackman makes himself big enough. Scissor kick follow up from Mothersille well wide.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

87 mins 2-1 Posh

Mothersille places a ball well over from the edge of the box after a Posh break. Still need a goal to make this safe.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

85 mins 2-1 Posh

Maybe the game starting to turn, Shrewsbury pushing up.

Posh head out a free kick swung into the box. Then have to deal with a long throw.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

Posh subs

Jones for Ihionvien

Conn-Clarke for Hayes

Katongo for Dornelly

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

81 mins 2-1 Posh

Shipley allowed to volley from 30 yards, Steer has to push the ball over the bar.

It’s been all Posh but this game isn’t over.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

Shrewsbury subs

Lloyd, Pierre off

David Wheeler, Vadaine Oliver on

Centre back Pierre off, striker Oliver on

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:36 BST

He’s back up and we’ve kicked off again.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

Posh sub

Susoho for Collins

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

71 mins 2-1 Posh

Steer in a bit of trouble her. Physio runs on . He collected a ball forward and Lloyd has run straight through him.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

Shrewsbury subs

Ojo, Perry, Gape off

Alex Gillead, Jordan Shipley, Harrison Biggins on

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:25 BST

63 mins 2-1 Posh

The latest in the long line of chances. Best of the half probably, Posh win it in the final third, Ihionvien charges down a pass, Blackman goes all the way out of his box and almost into midfield, Posh try to work an opening for a shot at an open goal, Odoh ends up looping one but Feeney manages to get back and head it off the line.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice