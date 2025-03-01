Peterborough United vs Shrewsbury Town: Live blog as Posh face relegation six-pointer
Posh sit just two points above the relegation zone and seven points ahead of Shrewsbury in 23rd.
It’s a big day at the bottom as all of the bottom ten are playing each other. Posh can end the day anywhere from 17th to 21st.
There is a chance that Kwame Poku will be back in contention.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Shrewsbury
3-1 Posh
That finally is that.
Chris Conn-Clarke with his first for the club.
Odoh wins the ball on halfway, charges forward and right to the byline in the opposing box. Controls the ball away from a sliding challenge, plays a simple pass into CCC for a tap in.
3-1!!!!!!!!!
CHRIS CONN CLARKE
97 mins 2-1 Posh
Some incredible decisions here. Shrewsbury getting the ball back time and time again for some ridiculously soft fouls.
95 mins 2-1 Posh
Katongo booked for taking too long to take a throw.
93 mins 2-1 Posh
Oliver allowed a free header, Posh are fortunate he makes a right mess of it and the ball goes well wide.
92 mins 2-1 Posh
It’s now kick and chase for Shrewsbury.
It’s won them a corner
10 added minutes
88 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh switched up the gears again. Bursting run from Edun into the Shrewsbury half, slides in Jones just inside the box he pokes at goal but Blackman makes himself big enough. Scissor kick follow up from Mothersille well wide.
87 mins 2-1 Posh
Mothersille places a ball well over from the edge of the box after a Posh break. Still need a goal to make this safe.
85 mins 2-1 Posh
Maybe the game starting to turn, Shrewsbury pushing up.
Posh head out a free kick swung into the box. Then have to deal with a long throw.
Posh subs
Jones for Ihionvien
Conn-Clarke for Hayes
Katongo for Dornelly
81 mins 2-1 Posh
Shipley allowed to volley from 30 yards, Steer has to push the ball over the bar.
It’s been all Posh but this game isn’t over.
Shrewsbury subs
Lloyd, Pierre off
David Wheeler, Vadaine Oliver on
Centre back Pierre off, striker Oliver on
He’s back up and we’ve kicked off again.
Posh sub
Susoho for Collins
71 mins 2-1 Posh
Steer in a bit of trouble her. Physio runs on . He collected a ball forward and Lloyd has run straight through him.
Shrewsbury subs
Ojo, Perry, Gape off
Alex Gillead, Jordan Shipley, Harrison Biggins on
63 mins 2-1 Posh
The latest in the long line of chances. Best of the half probably, Posh win it in the final third, Ihionvien charges down a pass, Blackman goes all the way out of his box and almost into midfield, Posh try to work an opening for a shot at an open goal, Odoh ends up looping one but Feeney manages to get back and head it off the line.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.