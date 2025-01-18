Live

Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient: Live blog as Posh set to start a number of new signings

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Malik Mothersille scores from the penalty spot against Leyton Orient in September. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 18, 12:30pm).

Leyton Orient have won 10 and drawn one of their last 11 games and are in red hot form. In midweek, they beat Derby on penalties to set up an FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City.

Posh are boosted by the arrivals of Tayo Edun and Sam Hughes, who will both be able to start.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Leyton Orient

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:22 BST

FT

0-0

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:18 BST

3 added minutes

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:17 BST

88 mins 0-0

Posh free-kick. Cooper fouled for barging Odoh over. Hughes wins the header but Orient get it clear.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:14 BST

86 mins 0-0

Chance Posh, quick thinking from Jones, takes a throw in quickly, Odoh races away into the box but hits the side-netting.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:13 BST

84 mins sub

Pratley taken off, he was refereeing the game, so that’s a surprise.

Brandon Cooper on

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:08 BST

80 mins 0-0

It’s a midfield battle at the moment. Posh are holding firm.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:07 BST

Posh sub

De Havilland off, Kyprianou on

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 14:00 BST

71 mins 0-0

Orient corner after Hughes charges down a cross. Brown heads it just wide.

They’re having a better spell.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:56 BST

67 mins 0-0

Posh looking to go long now with Jones on the field.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:53 BST

Posh subs

Jones replaces Lindgren

Odoh comes on for Hayes

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:51 BST

62 mins 0-0

Nice run Edun, gets to the edge box, shoots but it’s well over.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:49 BST

Orient sub

Jaiyesimi, Brown on Obiero, Donley off

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:46 BST

57 mins 0-0

Posh starting the half the brighter. Knocking at the door.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:41 BST

52 mins 0-0

Finally a chance, Hayes to CCC on the right, he rolls the ball across the box, the keeper touches it but Mothersille is arriving to tuck it away but there’s a great diving block from James

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:40 BST

51 mins 0-0

Possession to start the half for Orient but not much penetration

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:34 BST

Underway again

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:18 BST

HT

Really poor game, very few chances.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 13:12 BST

41 mins 0-0

Orient corner, headed away by Hughes, He’s done really well.

