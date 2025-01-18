Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient: Live blog as Posh set to start a number of new signings
Leyton Orient have won 10 and drawn one of their last 11 games and are in red hot form. In midweek, they beat Derby on penalties to set up an FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City.
Posh are boosted by the arrivals of Tayo Edun and Sam Hughes, who will both be able to start.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Leyton Orient
3 added minutes
88 mins 0-0
Posh free-kick. Cooper fouled for barging Odoh over. Hughes wins the header but Orient get it clear.
86 mins 0-0
Chance Posh, quick thinking from Jones, takes a throw in quickly, Odoh races away into the box but hits the side-netting.
84 mins sub
Pratley taken off, he was refereeing the game, so that’s a surprise.
Brandon Cooper on
80 mins 0-0
It’s a midfield battle at the moment. Posh are holding firm.
Posh sub
De Havilland off, Kyprianou on
71 mins 0-0
Orient corner after Hughes charges down a cross. Brown heads it just wide.
They’re having a better spell.
67 mins 0-0
Posh looking to go long now with Jones on the field.
Posh subs
Jones replaces Lindgren
Odoh comes on for Hayes
62 mins 0-0
Nice run Edun, gets to the edge box, shoots but it’s well over.
Orient sub
Jaiyesimi, Brown on Obiero, Donley off
57 mins 0-0
Posh starting the half the brighter. Knocking at the door.
52 mins 0-0
Finally a chance, Hayes to CCC on the right, he rolls the ball across the box, the keeper touches it but Mothersille is arriving to tuck it away but there’s a great diving block from James
51 mins 0-0
Possession to start the half for Orient but not much penetration
Underway again
Really poor game, very few chances.
41 mins 0-0
Orient corner, headed away by Hughes, He’s done really well.
