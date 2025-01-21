Live

Peterborough United vs Exeter City: Live blog as Posh look to build on momentum of first clean sheet

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Jan 2025, 18:09 BST
Hector Kyprianou in action against Exeter earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.Hector Kyprianou in action against Exeter earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Hector Kyprianou in action against Exeter earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Exeter at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 21, 7:45pm).

Posh are looking to pull more than five points clear of the relegation zone with victory.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Exeter

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:37 BST

95 mins 1-1

Sliding tackle from Kyprianou, clear yellow.

Exeter pump the ball into the box but its a tame header well wide.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:35 BST

7 added minutes

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:33 BST

1-1

Saved by Bilo but put in on the rebound by Alli

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:31 BST

Penalty Exeter.

Edun peanlised

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:29 BST

Posh sub

DOB on for De Havilland

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:23 BST

81 mins 1-0 Posh

Almost 2, Edun plays a diagonal towards Mothersille, he pounces on a poor touch froma defender, sends a ball into the box. Lindgren waiting in the middle, the ball hits him but doesn’t go over the line. Cleared.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:16 BST

74 mins 1-0 Posh

Fernandez has made it to the side, think he’s going to try and continue.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:15 BST

Posh sub

Odoh replaces Jones

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

71 mins 1-0 Posh

Fernendez down, game paused. Landed badly after winning a header.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:09 BST

68 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh’s wings are now Jones and Mothersille, Lindgren in the middle.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:08 BST

66 mins 1-0 Posh

Pot shot from De Havilland from 25 yards, high and wide.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:04 BST

Sub

Lindgren for Hayes

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:02 BST

60 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh just inviting Exeter into this. They’re not really threatening but Posh have lost their threat on the break.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

50 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh hit back with a corner but Fernendez heads wide.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

49 mins 1-0 Posh

Exeter start on the front foot, yet to really break Posh down though.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:47 BST

Second half

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:31 BST

HT

Good half for Posh, could be more to the good though

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:24 BST

40 mins 1-0 Posh

Nearly 2-0,

Mothersille with a deep ball to the backpost, Hayes arrives on the slide, somehow puts it over.

