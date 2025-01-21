Peterborough United vs Exeter City: Live blog as Posh look to build on momentum of first clean sheet
Posh are looking to pull more than five points clear of the relegation zone with victory.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Exeter
95 mins 1-1
Sliding tackle from Kyprianou, clear yellow.
Exeter pump the ball into the box but its a tame header well wide.
7 added minutes
Saved by Bilo but put in on the rebound by Alli
Penalty Exeter.
Edun peanlised
Posh sub
DOB on for De Havilland
81 mins 1-0 Posh
Almost 2, Edun plays a diagonal towards Mothersille, he pounces on a poor touch froma defender, sends a ball into the box. Lindgren waiting in the middle, the ball hits him but doesn’t go over the line. Cleared.
74 mins 1-0 Posh
Fernandez has made it to the side, think he’s going to try and continue.
Posh sub
Odoh replaces Jones
71 mins 1-0 Posh
Fernendez down, game paused. Landed badly after winning a header.
68 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh’s wings are now Jones and Mothersille, Lindgren in the middle.
66 mins 1-0 Posh
Pot shot from De Havilland from 25 yards, high and wide.
Lindgren for Hayes
60 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh just inviting Exeter into this. They’re not really threatening but Posh have lost their threat on the break.
50 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh hit back with a corner but Fernendez heads wide.
49 mins 1-0 Posh
Exeter start on the front foot, yet to really break Posh down though.
Second half
Good half for Posh, could be more to the good though
40 mins 1-0 Posh
Nearly 2-0,
Mothersille with a deep ball to the backpost, Hayes arrives on the slide, somehow puts it over.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.