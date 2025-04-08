Peterborough United vs Birmingham City: Live blog as Posh seek to put Blues promotion party on hold

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:14 BST
Kwame Poku in action against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku in action against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 8, 7:45pm)

Posh must recover quickly from their dismal showing against Northampton on Saturday but face a tough test in the form of Birmingham.

The league leaders can win promotion with victory tonight.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Posh vs Birmingham

16:14 BST

Welcome!

Posh need a big response from Saturday and this would be quite a time to do it.

Follow all of the action here.

