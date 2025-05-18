Peterborough United transfer target has won a major non-league award

Kyrell LIsbie. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images).

Peterborough United transfer target Kyrell Lisbie has picked up a major non-league award.

Posh expect to sign the exciting forward player from Braintree Town this summer and the 21 year-old will arrive at London Road as the National League ‘Young Player-of-the-Year.’

Lisbie scored 13 times for a team that finished 13th in the National League. He’s the son of former Charlton Athletic forward Kevin Lisbie and the twin brother of Colchester United’s Kyreece Lisbie. He only joined Braintree last summer from lower level Cray Valley and he now he’s expected to jump up another couple of levels to join Posh.

"it is an amazing feeling,” LIsbie told the Reading Chronicle after accepting his National League award. “To think where I was last year, to then make the jump up to Braintree this season and then win this award, it feels good, and I am so grateful.”

Lisbie also picked up three awards at the Braintree presentation night.

Another Posh transfer target Connor Taylor won the Bristol Rovers ‘Player-of-the-Year’ award for 2024-25.

Posh signed the National League ‘Player-of-the-Year’ for 2023-24 last season in Chris Conn-Clarke last summer, but he suffered a disappointing first season at London Road.

