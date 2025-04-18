Peterborough United suffer a pair of potentially season-ending injuries

Archie Collins down receiving treatment for Stockport. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United’s Archie Collins and Cian Hayes are unlikely to play again this season.

There are serious concerns for midfielder Collins who went down following a clash with Stockport’s Ollie Norwood after just five minutes. After a lengthy spell on the pitch, he was stretchered off in the 15th minute.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said that he did not believe he had suffered a break but did describe the injury as ‘very, very bad.’

He said: “It’s a very, very bad one. There’s no break but it’s a very bad injury, you can see the bone. We’ll have to assess him again.”

Posh also lost Cian Hayes to injury just eight minutes after he came off the bench. He took a knock while trying to avoid a challenge with a Stockport defender and appeared to twist his knee.

When Collins was withdrawn, he was replaced by Ryan De Havilland owing to the fact that Manchester City loanee Mahamadou Susoho was not on the bench. He was seen leaving the ground on crutches after taking a knock to his ankle in training on Thursday.

Jadel Katongo dropped out of the 18-man squad and was replaced George Nevett. Katongo is the only one of the four players Ferguson is confident will play on Easter Monday as Posh travel to face Barnsley.

He added: “Cian is a bad one. It’s his knee. He was clearly struggling and we had to get him off.

“Mo took a knock on his ankle and twisted it yesterday. He’s quite bad, he’s got a scan tomorrow.

“Jadel was ill and vomiting. He will be back for Monday though along with Sam Hughes.

“I can still freshen the team up but I fear that Cian, Mo and Archie are going to be longer than Monday.”