1. Goalkeeper- Lucas Bergstrom, Harvey Cartwright

Emergency- Will Blackmore COVERED?: Yes, don't write these two off yet. Posh have taken a gamble in the goalkeeping department but both players are internationals (England U20 and Finland U21) and remember, loaning in Swansea's number 3 didn't work out too badly last season. Standing at 6'9 and 6'4 both should be able to dominate the box, something Posh did not have last season and League One is full of young goalkeepers making a name for themselves.

Photo: Joe Dent