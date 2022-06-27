Whether that proves to be the case or not is yet to be seen but with that in mind, the Peterborough Telegraph has evaluated the club’s current squad to provide a position-by-position breakdown of the options and how well set the club are to earn an immediate return to the Championship.
1. Goalkeeper- Lucas Bergstrom, Harvey Cartwright
Emergency- Will Blackmore
COVERED?: Yes, don't write these two off yet. Posh have taken a gamble in the goalkeeping department but both players are internationals (England U20 and Finland U21) and remember, loaning in Swansea's number 3 didn't work out too badly last season. Standing at 6'9 and 6'4 both should be able to dominate the box, something Posh did not have last season and League One is full of young goalkeepers making a name for themselves.
2. Left back- Dan Butler, Joe Tomlinson
Emergency- Harrison Burrows, Aaron Powell
COVERED?: Maybe, a lot depends on Tomlinson. Butler was on of the weaker links in the promotion winning side and is unlikely to hit the ground running after such a long lay-off. Posh have backed Joe Tomlinson to make an impact after an impressive, if short, loan spell at Swindon. As Dan Butler makes his way back from serious injury, he will have to be ready but he showed promising signs last season. His set-piece delivery could prove invaluable.
3. Right back- Nathan Thompson, Ben Mensah
Emergency- Joe Ward, Janos Bodnar.
COVERED?: No. Nathan Thompson's return is a big boost for Posh, he is one of the best defenders at the club but he is one of the few options Posh have on that side. Thompson is Posh's only senior option in the position and he may be required to play centre back, especially if Ronnie Edwards moves on. He's also 31 and Mensah's progress has been hampered by injury problems.
4. Centre back- Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nathan Thompson
COVERED?: For now, if Edwards moves on then Posh won't be. Kent and Knight are excellent options for League One but if Posh choose to play a three they will need Thompson to move out of full back/wing back or to rely on young Fernandez; leaving them short in other areas or with a lack of experience.
