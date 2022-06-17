New Posh goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright (right) with manager Grant McCann.

Cartwright (20) is well known to Posh manager Grant McCann from their days together at Hull. The player signed a new four-year contract at the MKM Stadium last season.

Cartwright will battle for a Posh first-team place with another on loan goalkeeper who is due to be unveiled later tonight (Friday).

McCann said. “I am delighted to bring Harvey to the football club on a season-long loan deal. Harvey is a young goalkeeper with huge potential, who under the stewardship of (former Posh goalkeeper coach) Barry Richardson, has been improving year on year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really pleased that Barry and Hull City trust us in developing Harvey further with his development. He is commanding, good at coming for crosses, good in one v one situations and very brave, but most importantly he has great temperament and character.”

Cartwright, who made his debut in the Championship as a substitute in a 1-1 draw at Queens Park Rangers last season, is relishing the opportunity to challenge for first team opportunities.

Cartwright said: “I am absolutely delighted to agree to join Peterborough United on loan. It is the best move for my career at this moment in time and what better way to start than in League One under the gaffer I worked with at Hull City.

“It caps off a really good close season for me. I signed a long-term deal at Hull and then it was about that next step. I think the two and two went together well. The new contract gives me the licence to go out on-loan. I am absolutely buzzing to work with the gaffer again and I can’t wait to get started.”