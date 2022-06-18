Lucas Bergstrom. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Lucas Bergstrom (19) has joined Posh on a season-long loan. He’s a current member of the Finland Under 21 squad having represented his country at under 16 level.

Bergstrom was part of Chelsea’s Premier League 25-man squad last season as the fourth choice shot-stopper at Stamford Bridge and has just completed a spell away on international duty with his country.

Bergtsrom was signed by Chelsea from Turun Palloseura in his native Finland during the 2018/19 season and has been a regular within the Academy squads at Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Grant McCann was pleased to secure his services and was thankful to the Premier League side for allowing the move to happen.

“Lucas is very highly-rated at Chelsea," McCann said. “He is commanding, a very good shot-stopper and extremely aggressive at crosses and good with his feet. I must give huge thanks to (coach) Carlo Cudicini and Chelsea for trusting us in developing Lucas further and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Bergström will link-up with his new team-mates on June 22 when the Posh squad return for pre-season testing. He will battle for the first-team goalkeeping spot with Harvey Carwright, whose arrival at Posh on a season-long loan was unveiled yesterday (Friday).