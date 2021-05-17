Peterborough United ratings: A grades for five stars of the Posh season

4.

REECE BROWN: Appearances: 44 (7). Goals: 2. Average rating: 6.50. At his best this on-loan Huddersfield player was the ideal midfield partner for Jack Taylor. When in form Brown moved the ball positively and accurately, but there were times when he looked slow and well off the pace. There’s a school of thought he was better when Posh are dominating rather than struggling. Scored at Cobblers which is always welcome. Not coming back apparently. GRADE: B-.