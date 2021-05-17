Peterborough United ratings: A grades for five stars of the Posh season

The top 22 Posh players are graded here alongside their average match mark from the player ratings in the printed version of the Peterborough Telegraph.
The number of appearances and goals of each player are also listed.
GRADINGS KEY: A-Outstanding, B-Very good, C-A good shift, D-Disappointing, E-Must do better.
The PT match ratings marks are out of 10.
1.
MARK BEEVERS: Appearances: 49 (1). Goals: 0. Average rating: 7.10 Started every League One match bar the last one and delivered consistent performances whether in a back three or a back four. His great experience was invaluable, particularly down the final stretch. Formed an excellent defensive partnership with Frankie Kent and the only frustration from the skipper was a lack of a goal threat from set-pieces. GRADE: B+
2.
FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY: Appearances 15 (6). Goals 0. A disappointment after a decent first season for the left-sided defender at Football League level, but he was unlucky to be injured at the start of the campaign. Now released. GRADE: D.
3.
RYAN BROOM: Appearances: 18 (10). Goals: 1. Average rating: 5.95 Signed as a first-choice attacking midfielder as Posh believed they had little chance of signing Sammie Szmodics so the arrival of the latter was a hammer blow to Broom. He showed some early promise, but he also couldn’t hold down a regular place as a wing-back. He did score twice after joining Burton on loan, and now transfer-listed by Posh. GRADE: D
4.
REECE BROWN: Appearances: 44 (7). Goals: 2. Average rating: 6.50. At his best this on-loan Huddersfield player was the ideal midfield partner for Jack Taylor. When in form Brown moved the ball positively and accurately, but there were times when he looked slow and well off the pace. There’s a school of thought he was better when Posh are dominating rather than struggling. Scored at Cobblers which is always welcome. Not coming back apparently. GRADE: B-.