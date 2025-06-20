Peterborough United prospect stays at the club despite reports linking him with a move abroad

Andre Changunda (blue) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Andre Changunda has put reports linking him with a move away from Peterborough United to bed by signing his first professional deal at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A football industry website had speculated winger Changunda was going to turn his contract offer down in favour of pursuing a career overseas.

Posh director of football Barry Fry quickly shut that story down insisting Changunda and other Academy graduates would sign professional terms this month.

That has now happened with full-back Noah Freeman, forward Joe Davies, plus centre-backs Lucca Mendonca and Fabian Claxton joining Chandunga in signing their first professional deals.

Last season’s under 18 leading goalscorer Bolu Shofowoke will formally sign his contract on his 17th birthday in October.

All the players will be expected to form part of the under 21 squad next season, although Changunda did make his first team debut as a substitute in the final League One match of last season at Rotherham United.

Changunda said: “it feels really good to be wanted and I know there is a pathway to the first team. There are opportunities and it is down to me to make the most of those opportunities.

"That is really important as at other clubs you won't necessarily have that clear pathway. I felt I had a decent end to last season. I got a taste of first team football and of course, that is the main aim, but the first task is to become a regular in the Under 21s.”

Posh Academy director Dan Robinson added: “Andre can play on both sides, has good balance, excellent ball control and will offer something different to others because of his versatility.”