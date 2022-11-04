Peterborough United: Posh begin FA Cup journey against League Two Salford City
Peterborough United host Salford City in the FA Cup First Round on Saturday (November 5, 3pm).
After a year away, Posh are back in the FA Cup First Round.
Their last tie in the competition was the memorable tie against Manchester City in March but now Posh face the club owned by Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ and a billionaire from Singapore.
This means there may well be some famous faces in the crowd. Gary Neville may make an appearance himself, presumably keen to get back to football after proving no match for Ian Hislop in an ethical actual debate on Have I Got News For You last night.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Salford
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh return to FA Cup First Round
- First meeting between the sides
- Jonson Clarke-Harris ‘touch and go’
- Salford 8th in League Two
36 min 0-0
Posh give the ball away and away goes Galbraith until Marriott puts his body in front of him in the centre circle and picks up the yellow card.
35 mins 0-0
Not sure what the Posh plan is without JCH. They can’t put the ball into the box and end up coming back and giving the ball away.
32 mins 0-0
Lovely Salford move, involves six or seven players before a cross is floated into the box just over the head of Bolton.
Games gone a bit flat, atmosphere non-existent.
28 mins 0-0
Posh have resorted to Taylor wildly shooting from range. Oh dear.
27 mins 0-0
Posh beginning to dominate the ball, pushing Salford back. Knight has a snap-shot from the edge of the box after a Burrows corner is nodded out to him on the volley.
25 mins 0-0
Classic refereeing mistake to give a foul just because the keeper ends up on the floor after King comes to the edge of his box to challenge EMC. The Posh man barely touches him but the ref blows as Marriott volleys into the net from outside the box.
19 mins 0-0
Lively cup tie, Salford very fluid, look a lot better than several League One teams that have been here, and always have a pass on. Posh trying to force it too often but they are coming more into the game.
15 mins 0-0
Jones looks too much to handle for Galbraith, he’s used his much-superior pace a couple of times to beat him and will have been disappointed then to have seem Marriott fail to control his cut back from the right.
13 mins 0-0
Marriott does well to turn Vassell drives towards the near=post and hits a low effort than King has covered. Posh are atleast looking a threat themselves.
12 mins 0-0
Two more chances come and go for Salford. A great run from Galbraith from the right sees him cut inside and beat two Posh players but he scuffs the hit shot and its blocked.
Then he puts in a great ball for the 6’6 Dackers, who has got in between Knight and Watts and should do better than nodding it well past the post.