George Boyd left Peterborough United to join Salford City in 2020.

After a year away, Posh are back in the FA Cup First Round.

Their last tie in the competition was the memorable tie against Manchester City in March but now Posh face the club owned by Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ and a billionaire from Singapore.

This means there may well be some famous faces in the crowd. Gary Neville may make an appearance himself, presumably keen to get back to football after proving no match for Ian Hislop in an ethical actual debate on Have I Got News For You last night.