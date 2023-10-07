Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poku returned to the starting line-up for the 2-0 win at home to Lincoln on Saturday having missed last weekend’s victory over Bristol Rovers and having started on the bench in the midweek draw at Carlisle.

He was forced off after just 42 minutes though after appearing to go down with no one around him. He was replaced by David Ajiboye who was the catalyst for Posh’s push for victory in the second half, scoring a stunning opener just seven minutes into the second half.

Posh suspect that Poku has picked up a recurrence of the knee injury that kept him out of the Rovers game. Following that match, Darren Ferguson confirmed that he had taken a knock to the knee and had fluid on it that needed draining.

Kwame Poku was forced off in the first half against Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are not back in action until October 21 when they host Wycombe due to next Saturday’s match against Wigan being called off due to international call-ups.

Scarff said: “I’m not too sure about Poku, but the medical team will assess him. I think it’s just a recurrence of the injury that kept him out last week. Hopefully it’s just a minor recurrence, but until it settles down and the medical staff can assess it properly I’m not sure.”

On loan wing back Zak Sturge dropped out of the side altogether and was replaced by Hector Kyprianou, who returned from suspension. Scarff also confirmed that was due to an injury.