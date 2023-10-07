Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferguson took charge of Posh’s 2-0 win over Lincoln on Saturday just two days after the passing of his mother- Lady Cathy Ferguson- at aged 84 on Thursday but assistant manager Kieran Scarff took pre and post-match media duties.

As a mark of respect, Posh’s fans organised a minute’s applause in the 84th minute, although this was pushed back slightly as Posh were celebrating Joel Randall’s strike to make it 2-0 during the 84th minute,

Captain Peter Kioso also ushered the players over to Darren Ferguson to celebrate after David Ajiboye had given them the lead early in the second half.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson claps the supporters after they show their support towards him. Photo: Joe Dent.

Scarff thanked the fans for their actions, he said: “All I can say on behalf of Darren is how much he genuinely values and appreciates the support he has had from the players, staff and supporters. It’s been outstanding, he really, really appreciates it.

“It’s always important to get a win but perhaps there was a little bit added to that today. The gaffer is delighted with the performance first and foremost and really appreciates the support everyone has given him and his family.

“The support the fans gave him was outstanding and now it’s time to give him that privacy the family have asked for. It’s really important that gets respected and we’ll move forward.”

Posh goalscorer Joel Randall added: “Between us players, we knew we had one reason to win this game. Football is not important when there’s stuff like that going on.