Both attackers missed Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to Bristol Rovers, which allowed David Ajiboye the opportunity to score his first league goal for the club.

Neither are expected to be looking at a long spell on the sidelines, however, Ferguson said: “Kwame took a knock to his knee on Tuesday and the swelling is quite bad so we have to drain that away and he wasn’t going to be ready for today.

“Joel has just felt his groin before the match, but both should train on Monday and be fit for Tuesday.”

Hector Kyprianou picked up his fifth League One booking of the season against Bristol Rovers. Photo: David Lowndes.

New captain Peter Kioso also missed the match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season away at Bolton last Saturday. He was replaced by Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo who made his Football League debut.

After impressing Ferguson, Katongo was forced off after 66 minutes with cramp.

Kioso will be back for the trip to Carlisle on Tuesday night, but key midfielder Hector Kyprianou will not be there after picking up a fifth booking of the season for a rash sliding challenge in the attacking third.

Ferguson added: “It seemed that every time we made a foul we got a yellow card. Hector’s yellow card was very harsh ,but in general, he needs to learn to manage games and make sure he wins the ball when he’s a little bit isolated.

"It’s best to get it out of the way though. He wasn’t going to go another nine games without a booking. With Peter as well, it’s not a bad thing it’s gone. Maybe being on the limit was making him think should I tackle or not and that got into his mind. We’ve got other players who will come in and can do a good job.

"Ryan (De Havilland) was excellent in training on Thursday and I was really, really pleased with him when he came on.

“Jadel was excellent. We knew he could play right back. We just told him to keep the ball and play behind David and give him the ball as much as you can. He can come inside the pitch and offer an overload.