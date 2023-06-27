News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United newboy believes he can bridge a two division gap and thrive in League One

The first Peterborough United signing of the summer is confident he can bridge a two-division gap.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:41 BST- 2 min read
New Posh signing Ryan De Havilland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comNew Posh signing Ryan De Havilland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
New Posh signing Ryan De Havilland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland moved to Posh from National League Barnet for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

The 22 year-old is following in the footsteps of some recent top talents as Ephron Mason-Clark, Ronnie Edwards and Jack Taylor made the same move from the Hive to the Weston Homes Stadium in the last five years.

De Havilland, who switched straight from the Fulham Academy to Barnet, could be seen as a direct replacement for Taylor who moved into the Championship with Ipswich Town yesterday.

Taylor on Ipswich

"I’ve been on a good learning curve in the National League,” De Havilland insisted. “I had one and a half seasons at Barnet and it was a move I needed to make to make me a more complete footballer.

"I was ok on the technical side after being in the Fulham Academy, but I had to adapt to the more physical nature of football at a different level.

"I was used to playing through the lines, but I had to become more streetwise and playing for Barnet has certainly helped me achieve that.

"It is a step up of two leagues and it will be a bit faster than I’ve been used to, but I will adapt and I believe i’m equipped for the challenge.

"The manager spoke to me in the summer and explained he wanted a younger squad and the style of play he wants suits me.

"I class myself as a box-to-box midfielder. I like to score and assist. I’ve seen what’s possible taking this pathway with Ephron."

Fergie on De Havilland

