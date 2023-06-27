Jack Taylor has spoken for the first time since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Taylor sealed a deal to join the League One runners-up on Monday and will once again be playing in the second tier in the coming season.

The 25-year-old appeared 34 times for Posh in the division during the 2021-22 season, scoring three times, in a campaign that by his own admission was "disappointing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has, however, got an opportunity to impress in what will be a fancied Ipswich team despite the fact they are newly promoted.

Taylor-who scored ten goals for Posh last season- is also hoping the move can propel him onto making his Republic of Ireland debut. He was called for his country’s recent European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar but boss Stephen Kenny did not name him in the matchday squad for either match.

Speaking about the move, Taylor told Ipswich club media: “I’m over the moon. There’s been interest in the past, I’m just pleased to get it done so early in the window. There’s been contact between us for a while and this was the club I wanted to go to, visiting the stadium puts the icing on the cake.

“I had a disappointing season when we went up with Posh and we got relegated but I feel like this is my level and I need to kick on now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ipswich were outstanding when they came to us near the end of the season and we couldn’t lay a glove on them. When we went to Portman Road, it was a bit cagey but in my opinion, they were definitely the best side we played last year by a mile.

“It’s tough being in League One and getting picked in the Ireland squad so hopefully this will boost my chances to finally make my debut.”

Posh chairman has described the deal negotiated for Taylor as phenomenal and revealed that the club have both a sell-on clause and a promotion bonus inserted as part of the deal.