David Ajiboye in action for Posh against Wycombe on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United need to take a couple of struggling players out of the firing line at Port Vale

Peterborough United need to take positive selection action and replace players whose form has dipped before they cost the team goals and games.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 19:34 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 19:51 BST

Certainly two of the three changes I’m suggesting for Tuesday’s League One trip to Port Vale cover that scenario. The third change is more a matter of personal preference rather than a slight on the player I’m omitting.

My team is still playing a 4-2-1-3 formation.

It's time to see what Talley can do in goal. Regular starter Nicholas Bilokapic does not exude confidence right now. It seems only a matter of time before he gives a goal away with a careless pass. Talley has done well whenever he's been seen lately in the senior side or the under 21s.

1. FYNN TALLEY

It's time to see what Talley can do in goal. Regular starter Nicholas Bilokapic does not exude confidence right now. It seems only a matter of time before he gives a goal away with a careless pass. Talley has done well whenever he's been seen lately in the senior side or the under 21s.

The captain is out on his own as a right-back in the Posh squad. His main rivals for the spot are either centre-backs or kids.

2. PETER KIOSO

The captain is out on his own as a right-back in the Posh squad. His main rivals for the spot are either centre-backs or kids.

Teams have been trying to expose the weakness of Harrison Burrows at left-back in a way they wouldn't be able to do with Sturge who is a more natural defender. His height would also come in useful, while Sturge and Mason-Clark could be an explosive partnership on the left.

3. ZAK STURGE

Teams have been trying to expose the weakness of Harrison Burrows at left-back in a way they wouldn't be able to do with Sturge who is a more natural defender. His height would also come in useful, while Sturge and Mason-Clark could be an explosive partnership on the left.

The centre-back has his flaws, but Posh need his commitment and aggression in defence and his ability to carry the ball forward out of defence.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back has his flaws, but Posh need his commitment and aggression in defence and his ability to carry the ball forward out of defence.

