News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United manager now in no rush to sign anyone....but things can change!

The January transfer window is open and we’re expecting some activity in and out of Peterborough United.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) with another Posh transfer target Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) with another Posh transfer target Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) with another Posh transfer target Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and hope to bring other new players to the club.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards were expected to leave, but neither has yet departed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog

Posh January transfer window

Show new updates
16:54 GMT

Posh update

From POsh manager Darren Ferguson's press conference on Thursday: "It's been quiet, but we have to be prepared for something coming out of the blue which can happen in the last week of a transfer window.

"I'm in no rush to sign anyone. I know we have spoken about the left-back situation, but we have players who can player there, especially because of the way we use the position.

"I'm pretty certain Jonson Clarke-Harris will be here until the end of his contract,. That's the vibe I've been getting, but everyone needs a goalscorer so you never know."

The transfer window in England shuts 1t 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

16:50 GMT

Carlisle's sixth signing

Carlisle are having a real go at staying up. They've made their sixth signing of the January transfer window after persuading experienced midfielder Josh Vela to join them from fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town. Vela could make his debut against his former club, promotion-chasing Bolton, Saturday.

12:22 GMT

League One latest

Carlisle have announced their fifth January signing as midfielder Jack Diamond moves on loan from Sunderland.

16:55 GMT

League One update

Cheltenham has signed midfielder Liam Kinsella from Swindon Town.

Stevenage have taken Nesta Guinness-Walker on loan from Reading to give competition to former Posh left-back Dan Butler.

16:52 GMT

Random Posh news

Full-back Daniel Lafferty, who spent time on loan at Posh from Sheffield United in the second-half of the 2018-19 season has left Irish top flight side Sligo Rovers for Irish second tier outfit Institute.

Wed, 24 Jan, 2024, 12:08 GMT

Wigan shocked

Vice-captain Callum Lang has asked to leave Wigan according to Wigan Today.

Rotherham, Derby and Portsmouth are thought to be interested. Wigan are at Posh on February3.

Barnsley star Callum Styles looks set to join Sunderland.

Wed, 24 Jan, 2024, 12:04 GMT

Managerial appointment

Paul Hurst has returned to manager Shrewsbury Town. His first game back at the club is at in-form Northampton on Saturday.

Hurst managed Shrewsbury from 2016-18 and took the club to the League One play-off final before leaving and taking a job at Ipswich Town.

He left his managerial post at Grimsby Town earlier this season.

Wed, 24 Jan, 2024, 10:56 GMT

League One latest

Burton Albion are expected to sign Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi on loan.

Gloucestershire Live are reporting Hull City defender Andy Smith will join Cheltenham on loan. Cheltenham are at Derby on Saturday.

Wed, 24 Jan, 2024, 10:51 GMT

Loan signing from Man Utd

Port Vale have signed midfielder Dan Gore on loan from Manchester United.

Wed, 24 Jan, 2024, 10:50 GMT

Loan sigbing

Port Vale have signed Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore on loan.

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Jonson Clarke-HarrisRonnie EdwardsLeague OneEngland