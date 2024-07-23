Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits there is work to do for his squad before the League One season starts on August 10.

The final scoreline from the Tuesday night friendly against Boston United will tell you what the boss will be addressing as a matter of urgency. Posh won the game 6-4 with goals from Chris Conn-Clark (2), David Kamara (2), Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku.

The match was played over two 60-minute halves with the first-half team finishing their hour level at 4-4!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a strange sort of game,” Ferguson admitted. “We scored six so obviously I’m happy with that, but we conceded four which obviously I’m not happy about. It’s clear the deficiencies from last season are still there and to concede four goals in hour of football is simply not acceptable.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Boston are a good side and they knocked the ball about well, but they moved it too easily through us. They cut us to ribbons at times. No disrespect to Boston, but they are not at our level so we have plenty to work on. And that’s all we can do. We will work hard to put things right. In a way individual errors are easier to put right, but this was a collective issue and the biggest problem appeared to be a lack of communication. We were all over the place for a bit.

“I was pleased with the way we started the game. We pressed well, we moved the ball well and we finished our chances. Chris Conn-Clarke is a very good finisher

“I just asked the second-half team to keep a clean sheet as I knew we would keep creating chances and the game actually started to look like a pre-season friendly. It was ponderous, but we had a couple of moments of quality from David Kamara to get us two goals. David came with us to West Brom and trained well after that game so we decided to give him a run out here. He has things to learn, but he knows where the goal is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwame Poku scores for Posh at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh fielded teenage central midfielder Ma’Kel Bogle-Campbell as a trialist. He was released by Fulham at the end of last season and has been training with Posh Under 21s.

Posh striker Pemi Aderoju played against his parent club last night after joining Boston on loan until the end of March.