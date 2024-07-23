Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It was no tea party for Peterborough United at Boston United on Tuesday night.

Indeed a spectacular 6-4 win against National League opposition probably gave Posh boss Darren Ferguson as much to ponder as to enjoy.

Posh were outstanding at times going forward, particularly the 11 that played the first hour of two 60-minute matches, but that side also defended sloppily as 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 leads became 4-4 before the first half came to an end.

Posh managed to secure some respectability thanks to two second-half strikes from under 21 forward David Kamara, although a fifth goal should have been conceded late on as a trialist conceded a penalty which was placed wide of Jed Steer’s goal.

Kwame Poku celebrates a goal for Posh at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kamara was recruited from non-league football in the summer as was Chris Conn Clarke who scored two in the first-half. Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones also netted in that madcap first period.

Conn-Clarke and Jones also provided assists as did Joel Randall and young right-back James Dornelly. Other chances came and went with Jones, Randall and Jacob Wakeling denied by some fine stops by the home ‘keeper.

Those Posh fans who took to social media to bemoan the lack of central defensive signings can at least take comfort from the clean sheet delivered by current first-choice pairing Emmanuel Fernandez and George Nevett, with both also showing some neat touches in possession.

Striker Malik Mothersille and midfielder Hector Kyprianou missed the game because of injury.

Chris Conn-Clarke on the ball for Posh at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh 1st half: Bilokapic, Ajiboye, Rose, Crichlow, De Havilland, O’Brien-Brady, Poku, Conn-Clarke, Wakeling, Jones.

Posh 2nd half: Steer, Dornelly, Trialist A, Nevett, Fernandez, Collins, Randall, Hayes, Kamara, Randall, Odoh.