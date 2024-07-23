Pemi Aderoju. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Teenage Peterborough United striker Pemi Aderoju has joined National League side Boston United on a youth loan deal until the end of March.

​The 19 year-old only joined Posh from Biggleswade United in January. He impressed at under 21 level and made two substitute appearances for the first-team, at Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson hinted he would loan Aderoju out to complete his adult football education. The newly-promoted National League team have taken him on and completed the deal ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly between the clubs.