Peterborough United linked with exciting Premier League talent
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have yet to make a signing in the January transfer window apart from goalkeeper Jed Steer on a short-term contract and he has already left the club.
Posh have also not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Posh linked with Brentford forward
Posh have been strongly linked with Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe.
Olakigbe, an England Under 20 teammate of star Posh defender Ronnie Edwards, has made 8 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Brentford this season. He has also made 2 sub appearances in the FA Cup and 1 start in the EFL Cup
Olakigbe plays on the right, but his arrival would not mean a departure for Kwame Poku. Poku is currently injured and set to miss the next 2-3 League One matches.
Poku can also operate as a number 10 so there is logic to an attempt to sign a highly-rated 19 year-old.
Posh link with Brentford youngster, Kioso update
Posh have been heavily linked with highly-regarded Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe.
Olakigbe (19) is an England Under 20 teammate of Posh star Ronnie Edwards.
He has made eight Premier League substitute appearances for Brentford this season, plus two more in the FA Cup. He has also started an EFL Cup tie.
Olakigbe tends to operate on the right side of the forward line, but his arrival wouldn't necessarily mean Kwame Poku would depart.
Posh have an injury concern over Poku with manager Darren Ferguson revealing today he expects the 22 year-old to miss 2-3 more League One games.
Poku could also operate as a number 10 so Olakigbe's arrival would make sense.
Posh are known to be trying to sign a couple of full-backs, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a return for right-back Peter Kioso.
It's understood Rotherham turned down an attempt by Posh to get Kioso back on loan with a commitment to sign him at the end of the season.
When asked about the chances of signing Kioso in the current transfer window on social media last night MacAnthony said: "Absolutely no chance so move on & let’s stop obsessing. We will find a way to improve in areas that need it so let’s not be overly dramatic.'
Bolton boost
Bolton have completed the loan signing of LIverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey. That's two full-backs they've signed now after taking former Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta last week.
Barnsley boost?
Barnsley are believed to be making a move to sign Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.
Aaron Collins in demand
Free-spending Charlton Athletic have joined Bolton in having a bid rejected for Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins.
More Bolton news
Liverpool have reportedly agreed to send highly-rated defender Calin Ramsey on loan to Bolton Wanderers. Ramsey has been on loan at Preston this season, but played just twice.
Pompey signing confirmed.
Wigan forward Callum Lang has joined League One leaders Portsmouth rather than Championship strugglers Rotherham United. Pompey have paid an undisclosed fee for Lang who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.
Charlton manager hunt
Charlton are in talks with former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones over their managerial vacancy, according to the South London Press.
Busy Bolton Wanderers
Busy Bolton Wanderers have had a reported £600k bid for Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins turned down, while they are still haggling with Blackburn Rovers over the terms of a loan deal for striker Niall Ennis.
That could be why they've now been linked with Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward.
Loan player departs
Wycombe, who host Posh on February 10, have lost influential loan midfielder Killian Phillips. The Crystal Palace player has now joined Aberdeen on loan.