News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United linked with exciting Premier League talent

The January transfer window has been open for 29 days and there has been precious little activity at Peterborough United
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 21:23 GMT
Michael Olakigbe. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Michael Olakigbe. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Michael Olakigbe. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Posh have yet to make a signing in the January transfer window apart from goalkeeper Jed Steer on a short-term contract and he has already left the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh have also not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog

Posh January transfer window

Show new updates
21:27 GMT

Posh linked with Brentford forward

Posh have been strongly linked with Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe.

Olakigbe, an England Under 20 teammate of star Posh defender Ronnie Edwards, has made 8 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Brentford this season. He has also made 2 sub appearances in the FA Cup and 1 start in the EFL Cup

Olakigbe plays on the right, but his arrival would not mean a departure for Kwame Poku. Poku is currently injured and set to miss the next 2-3 League One matches.

Poku can also operate as a number 10 so there is logic to an attempt to sign a highly-rated 19 year-old.

21:22 GMT

Posh link with Brentford youngster, Kioso update

Posh have been heavily linked with highly-regarded Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe.

Olakigbe (19) is an England Under 20 teammate of Posh star Ronnie Edwards.

He has made eight Premier League substitute appearances for Brentford this season, plus two more in the FA Cup. He has also started an EFL Cup tie.

Olakigbe tends to operate on the right side of the forward line, but his arrival wouldn't necessarily mean Kwame Poku would depart.

Posh have an injury concern over Poku with manager Darren Ferguson revealing today he expects the 22 year-old to miss 2-3 more League One games.

Poku could also operate as a number 10 so Olakigbe's arrival would make sense.

Posh are known to be trying to sign a couple of full-backs, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a return for right-back Peter Kioso.

It's understood Rotherham turned down an attempt by Posh to get Kioso back on loan with a commitment to sign him at the end of the season.

When asked about the chances of signing Kioso in the current transfer window on social media last night MacAnthony said: "Absolutely no chance so move on & let’s stop obsessing. We will find a way to improve in areas that need it so let’s not be overly dramatic.'

17:06 GMT

Bolton boost

Bolton have completed the loan signing of LIverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey. That's two full-backs they've signed now after taking former Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta last week.

15:50 GMT

Barnsley boost?

Barnsley are believed to be making a move to sign Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.

14:03 GMT

Aaron Collins in demand

Free-spending Charlton Athletic have joined Bolton in having a bid rejected for Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins.

14:00 GMT

More Bolton news

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to send highly-rated defender Calin Ramsey on loan to Bolton Wanderers. Ramsey has been on loan at Preston this season, but played just twice.

11:22 GMT

Pompey signing confirmed.

Wigan forward Callum Lang has joined League One leaders Portsmouth rather than Championship strugglers Rotherham United. Pompey have paid an undisclosed fee for Lang who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

10:27 GMT

Charlton manager hunt

Charlton are in talks with former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones over their managerial vacancy, according to the South London Press.

10:25 GMT

Busy Bolton Wanderers

Busy Bolton Wanderers have had a reported £600k bid for Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins turned down, while they are still haggling with Blackburn Rovers over the terms of a loan deal for striker Niall Ennis.

That could be why they've now been linked with Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward.

06:53 GMT

Loan player departs

Wycombe, who host Posh on February 10, have lost influential loan midfielder Killian Phillips. The Crystal Palace player has now joined Aberdeen on loan.

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueJonson Clarke-HarrisEnglandCharlton AthleticLeague One