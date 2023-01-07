Remeao Hutton (left) in action for Barrow. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Swindon Town right-back Remeao Hutton is the latest player deemed to be of interest to Posh, although the club are determined not to discuss transfer speculation to allow new boss Darren Ferguson to concentrate on preparing his side for a League One promotion push.

Under Grant McCann it was thought Posh were in the market for a pair of full-backs, but Ferguson did suggest on Friday that policy might now change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kellan Hickinson (blue) in action for Posh Youths. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Hutton is a Birmingham City youth team player who moved to Swindon from League Two rivals Barrow in the summer. The 24 year-old has been a regular for his new club who sit sixth in League Two.

Posh were also linked with 21-year-old Tranmere left-back Ethan Bristow and West Browmich Albion striker Javon Malcolm (20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh did let young professional Kellan Hickinson leave on a two-month loan to Southern League side St Ives yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in League One yesterday, Burton Albion, who host Posh on January 24, signed goalkeeper Jordan Amissah on loan from Sheffield United, while leaders made their fourth signing of the month by taking Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete.

Cambridge United have signed former Posh star Ryan Bennett and wing-back Steve Seddon on short-term deals.