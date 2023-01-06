Ryan Bennett celebrates scoring for Posh against Barnsley in 2011. Photo: Alan Storer.

The 32-year-old centre-back has joined on a contract until the end of the season after previously being without a club after leaving Championship side Swansea in September.

Bennett had been training with his first club Grimsby Town, but was not been offered a contract at Blundell Park.

Bennett has been drafted in by the U’s to cover during the club’s injury crisis. ‘The U’s’ have already had to recall former Peterborough Sports loanee Liam Bennett from Walsall to cover their mounting problems.

Bennett has 111 Premier League appearances to his name with Norwich, Wolves and Leicester.

He moved to Premier League Norwich City from Posh in January 2012 for a fee reported to be £3.2m. He made 88 league appearances for Posh between 2009 and 2012 and was part of the play-off winning side at Old Trafford, forming a formidable partnership with Gaby Zakuani.

Bennett said: “I am really grateful for the opportunity. It’s a good club and I’m really looking forward to trying to make my mark here.

“It’s a level I have played at before and I know it’s not easy, so it’s down to me to work hard and to get into the team. Hopefully, we can push on this second half of the season and see where it takes us.”

Elsewhere in League One, Plymouth have added a third January signing to their squad, bringing in Blackpool’s Callum Wright for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Posh last season before he joined Blackpool from Leicester.

Winger Randell Williams, who is believed to have rejected a move to Posh from Exeter in the summer of 2020, has also been on the move, joining Bolton for an undisclosed fee from Hull.

Fifth-placed Bolton are also closing in on the loan signing of Southampton power forward Dan Nlundulu who has spent the first half of the season at League One rivals Cheltenham.

Sixth-placed Barnsley have also added firepower to their ranks by taking Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan.

Third -placed Ipswich Town have signed former Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo on a six-month contract following the Australian’s release from Boro. He’d been on trail at Portman Road for several weeks.

Fleetwood have signed goalkeeper David Harrington from Irish side Cork City and have allowed Alex Cairns to join Salford on loan. Struggling Accrington have also strengthened by bringing in Brentford striker Aaron Pressley on loan.