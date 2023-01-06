Ethan Bristow (left) in action for Tranmere Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

According to reports, Posh have made an enquiry about 21-year-old left-back Ethan Bristow from League Two Tranmere Rovers.

Bristow only joined Rovers from Reading in the summer on a two-year contract but has been an ever-present in the league.

He did make six Championship starts for the Royals last season as they battled against Posh to remain in the division. In total, he made 11 appearances for the side he began his career with.

Posh are known to be in the market for a pair-backs and the potential arrival of Bristow could hasten the exit of Joe Tomlinson, who fell well down the pecking order under previous Posh boss Grant McCann and has struggled with injury this season.

Posh have also been linked with a loan move for West Brom forward Javon Malcolm.

The 20-year-old forward has reportedly caught the eye of Carlos Corberan with 10 goals and three assists in eight starts in the Premier League 2 competition this season.

Malcolm has been out on loan briefly before, spending the first half of last season at Accrington Stanley. He appeared ten times in League One but seven of those were off the bench and his only goal came in a 5-0 demolition of Leicester’s U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He then appeared twice in February for Solihull Moors during a one-month loan spell.

His only other first-team experience came during two Football League Trophy games for the Baggies in 2020.