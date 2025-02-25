Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal for Posh at Blackpool in the EFL Trophy semi-final last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There will be no holding back from Peterborough United in Wednesday’s Vertu Trophy semi-final at League One rivals Wrexham (7.30pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is set to select a strong side even though there is a crunch League One relegation battle against Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on the horizon (March 1).

He believes the chance to return to Wembley less than 12 months after winning the competition there is too big an opportunity to pass up. There will be enforced changes as first-team regulars are cup-tied, but striker Ricky-Jade Jones has not been ruled out despite suffering a back injury in Saturday’s morale-boosting win at Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have barely laid a glove on Wrexham in two League One meetings with the Welsh club winning 2-0 at London Road in August and 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground in January, albeit with a goal right at the end of a dour struggle.

Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal for Posh at Blackpool in the EFL Trophy semi-final last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Our motivation tomorrow is obvious,” Ferguson said. “It’s a fantastic chance to get back to Wembley. We are one game away and I believe it would act as a catalyst for the rest of the season. It would also be a reward for our fans who have been really supportive throughout a difficult season. It would be a small consolation, but only if we stay in the division.

"The perception is most people want a Birmingham v Wrexham final and that game would receive a lot of attention, but I want to see us deliver another brave performance. We have to go and play our game and make sure we don’t come off with any regrets. We have to go for it, it’s a semi-final. It’s exciting and the atmosphere will be great.

"We played a back three up there last month and we could do that again. They certainly won’t change the way they play no matter which players they pick and why would they as they are very good at it. They were too comfortable at our place earlier in the season. They used their experience well after getting in front. We were dogged at their place and it looked likely to finish 0-0 until Steven Fletcher does what he does and score late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The obvious thing we can take from the previous games is how few chances we created. That has to change. We can’t go up there and just defend. It’s a one-off game and we don’t know what will happen. All we can do is focus on ourselves.

"We’ve had a similar run to last season when we got through the group comfortably and then received some favourable draws before we had a very tough semi-final away from home, but we went up to Blackpool and delivered one of our best performances of the season.

"I’m not worried the Shrewsbury game follows on Saturday. Playing Wednesday and then on Saturday is no different to playing on Saturday and then on Tuesday. I will make sure I pick the correct 18 and not just the correct starting XI as substitutes will have a big part to play.”

Defenders Sam Hughes, Carl Johnston and Tay Edun are cup-tied. Johnston is injured anyway. Kwame Poku, Gustav Lindgren and Jadel Katongo could be back for the Shrewsbury game. They are expected to travel to Wrexham and train in North Wales on Thursday morning as Posh are staying up after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central defender Emmanuel Fernandez is available. His current four-game suspension only applies to League One matches. Posh beat Blackpool 3-0 in the semi-final at Bloomfield Road last season with goals from Harrison Burrows (2) and Malik Mothersille.