Peterborough United fans say: ‘never mind thriving, concentrate on surviving, keep the faith, sign new players in January, didn’t recruit well enough in the summer, hold your nerve, and if we play like we did yesterday we will stay up!’

Posh celebrate a goal against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

As usual they weren’t short of opinions, many of them positive.

@PTAlanSwann on Twitter

First game of the season for me. I paid £30 to sit in the second row back of the old stand in the pouring rain & I thought the game was absolutely fantastic. Posh played some lovely passing football. We maybe going back down so enjoy it while you can.

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United battles with Matthew James of Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Wackerlegend

Lots of improvement to be proud of. Togetherness and teamwork good and needs to stay good. Final third needs more aggression and decisiveness. Look well capable of surviving in the Championship, but may need extra attacking options in January.

@Faugeres34

Yesterday was the toughest loss so far, but three wins on the bounce at any point in the season and we stay up. Keep the faith.

Joe Ward of Peterborough United gets away from Cameron Pring of Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@andyfairch

Looking a bit naive, but not out of our depth. Need to grow into the season though and learn to see out a game.

@J_P_Wilson

Season has gone as expected. Hope: 8 more home wins, 4 away wins and a few draws to keep us up. Fear: never scoring from a corner yet looking likely to concede from opposition dead ball crosses. At least 1 more striker is a must in January, maybe sooner if there’s one sitting at home at the mo!

@Fig428

Time to hold their nerve, start picking up points away from home, keep in the mix and fortunes will change. No shortage of desire and effort will stand them in good stead, but away form must improve.

@NickAnd35342232

If you concede as many goals as we do we have no chance. Just hope to be in touch come the transfer window to get some help in, front and back.

@Rutlandspinner

We play great passing football, but currently are getting punished due to our lack of physicality. Unable to defend corners or set pieces. Please carry on with the attacking mindset, but let’s look at bringing in the muscle that is clearly required in the Championship.

@Steverowell7f

A point a game and we’ll be fine this year. Just need to improve away.

@roby_teed

Enough to be positive about, but defending needs to be so much better and that’s the fear for the rest of the season. Hopefully the management recognise we have a defensive problem and try to sort it asap.

@steverodz

Not as good as we all would have liked so far points wise, but considering our injury list and lack of forward power as a result, to still be right in touch gives me hope for the rest of the season.

@PaulHow19538679

Loving it so far. Standard of football is far better than last season. We’re doing okay at the moment.

@AndrewS01534147

Another 4 points would have made this a different outlook. We have been adapting and learning, but that needs to stop now. Final third and choices must improve and we must see out games professionally. Will the non-addition of experience let us down? Only time will tell.

@Tomo40posh

As expected it’s been entertaining and agony all in one. Hoping to stay up...

@pboromikky

Hope more than expectation. Play like yesterday and we have a good chance of surviving.

@kevincook77

Can’t fault them for effort, but that’s not enough to keep you in the Championship. Conceded far too many goals so far against what we all knew would be big strong physical teams.

@RayEllis17

Relegation I’m afraid. Shouldn’t be a surprise because we keep doing the same thing every time we are promoted. Hope I’m wrong.

@bobafett26

Should have a few more points on the board. Not bad at home, but awful away. I fear we could be well adrift of survival by January if we don’t improve our away form. I hope we start picking up a few wins but going to be difficult for the next 4 games with no strikers. We should have signed another one when we had the chance.

@Dan7Barry

Transfer window coming back to haunt us. Lack of experience at this level and depth in key areas especially strikers is letting us down. Luckily a lot of teams are inconsistent around us so there is a chance.

@AdammortonJ

As expected really, hoped we would at least be competitive which we are managing to be, but only at home. Looking at our squad it was hard to see anything but a struggle. Keeping the faith and hope we are still in the mix come the end of the season.

@Sweeney95Alex

Accurate league position based on recruitment and squad depth.

@DOC_Ray

I hope we keep playing like yesterday going forward, but I fear we won’t get better defensively or improve away from home. As for the season so far, the standard of football in the Championship isn’t as good as I’d expected, so there is hope for us.

@Romysdad

We’ve competed for periods in most games, but we lack players of Championship experience at both ends of the pitch. Bottom three, but only a couple of wins from mid-table so not adrift. I think we need to buy in January to survive though.

@garynormanphoto

Sod the thrive just survive!