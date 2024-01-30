Posh have been heavily linked with highly-regarded Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe.

Olakigbe (19) is an England Under 20 teammate of Posh star Ronnie Edwards.

He has made eight Premier League substitute appearances for Brentford this season, plus two more in the FA Cup. He has also started an EFL Cup tie.

Olakigbe tends to operate on the right side of the forward line, but his arrival wouldn't necessarily mean Kwame Poku would depart.

Posh have an injury concern over Poku with manager Darren Ferguson revealing today he expects the 22 year-old to miss 2-3 more League One games.

Poku could also operate as a number 10 so Olakigbe's arrival would make sense.

Posh are known to be trying to sign a couple of full-backs, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a return for right-back Peter Kioso.

It's understood Rotherham turned down an attempt by Posh to get Kioso back on loan with a commitment to sign him at the end of the season.