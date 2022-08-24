Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Bergstrom missed the EFL Cup lost to Stevenage with an ankle problem. Photo: Joe Dent.

Will Blackmore made his first start in senior football on Tuesday night (August 23) against Stevenage with first-choice ‘keeper Lucas Bergstrom left out of the squad.

It was suspected that the 19-year-old was being rested but after the game, Grant McCann revealed that a slight ankle problem had ruled him out. He is expected to return between the sticks at Pride Park though.

Bergstrom travelled to the Lamex Stadium with the squad and was seen walking unaided but Will Lakin was named on the bench in his place.

Academy graduate Blackmore (20 made his full debut in the midweek match having only previously come on as a substitute for the final seven minutes of the 2020/21 campaign against Doncaster Rovers.

He impressed on Tuesday night, making a couple of fine saves before being beaten by Jamie Reid’s stoppage-time winner.

Blackmore is likely to lose his place on the bench on Saturday, however, given the return to fitness of Harvey Cartwright. McCann has previously discussed the club’s desire to send him out on loan.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Hull, is finally ready to return to action after suffering with a thigh injury he picked up in pre-season and is expected to be named on the bench for the trip to Derby.

Speaking after the defeat on Tuesday, McCann also said that he expected Joel Randall to be out for at least another week with a shoulder injury picked up in a freak fall in training.

He said: “Joel will probably not be ready for Saturday. We’re looking to try and get him some minutes next Tuesday in the EFL Trophy at home to Stevenage.

“Harvey should be ok for Saturday. Lucas just had a little knock on his ankle so we left him tonight but he’ll be ok for Saturday.”