Joel Randall faces a wait to find out the extent of a shoulder injury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Randall came on as a half-time substitute against Plymouth on Saturday but was absent from the squad altogether on Tuesday (August 16) after injuring his shoulder in training.

The club are now awaiting the results of a scan to see the extent of the damage.

McCann said: “Unfortunately Joel fell awkwardly in training yesterday on his shoulder, so we’re just awaiting results on his scan. He just went over on a ball and landed on his collarbone.

“I’m disappointed for Joel because he has come back in a good place. He’s had a really good pre-season, he’s missed most of last season. We just hope it’s nothing serious and Joel can get cracking again. We’re hoping and praying the results come back in our favour.”

