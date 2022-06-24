Peterborough United goalkeepers Harvey Cartwright (left) and Lucas Bergstrom (right). Photos: Joe Dent.

Much has been made of the club’s decision to bring in two young ‘keepers who have just two senior league appearances between them; both belonging to Harvey Cartwright but McCann believes that fans will soon change their minds as both “play above their years.”

He has also played down any suggestion that anything can be read into the fact that Lucas Bergstrom has been given the number one shirt.

McCann said: “Lucas has come in the last few days and been excellent, the boys have been really impressed with him. Harvey is an exceptional young goalkeeper too. Although they are young, when you see them play, they play above their years, they talk, they communicate, both of them are a very good size.

Will Blackmore (right).

“They are both internationals and we feel we have two of the most up-and-coming goalkeepers in the EFL at our club and we’re delighted with that. Both of them will push each other every single day.

“Squad numbers mean nothing to me. It doesn’t mean Lucas is number one. They’re both fighting for it and both have started pre-season well. I’m excited to work with them and although at the end of pre-season, it will ultimately be my call, I will take a lot of advice from Mark Tyler and a lot will be on him to see who plays in the first game."

The arrival of the two ‘keepers means that there is an opportunity for 20-year-old Will Blackmore to head out on loan in search of game time. McCann has confirmed that plans are already in place for him to do so.

Blackmore has played just once for Posh. He came on in the 83rd minute against Doncaster on the final day of the 2020/21 season. Posh were 4-0 up at the time. The match finished 4-1.

McCann added: “We feel it’s the right time for Will to go and play football. The conversation I had with him last season was, ‘you’ve sat around for a year now, you’ve not played many games, you’ve been on the bench, off the bench. Young players need to go and play football.’