Ronnie Edwards in action for England Under 19s. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images).

England kick-off their campaign on Sunday (June 19) with a game against Austria. England then face Serbia on Wednesday, June 22 , before concluding the group stage with a fixture against Israel on Saturday, June 25.

Edwards is just one of three players to represent a club outside of the top flight in Europe and the only player to be selected from a League One club.

Players at Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are included in the squad.

All three games kick-off at 7pm BST and will be screened in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

The competition format will see the top two from each group progress into the semi-finals, which take place on June 28.

With five European slots available at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, the semi-finalists will also qualify for that tournament and then the two third-place teams from each group will be involved in a play-off game for the fifth and final spot.

The final will then be held at the Trnava Stadium on 1 July.