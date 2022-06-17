England kick-off their campaign on Sunday (June 19) with a game against Austria. England then face Serbia on Wednesday, June 22 , before concluding the group stage with a fixture against Israel on Saturday, June 25.
Edwards is just one of three players to represent a club outside of the top flight in Europe and the only player to be selected from a League One club.
Players at Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are included in the squad.
All three games kick-off at 7pm BST and will be screened in the UK on BBC iPlayer.
The competition format will see the top two from each group progress into the semi-finals, which take place on June 28.
With five European slots available at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, the semi-finalists will also qualify for that tournament and then the two third-place teams from each group will be involved in a play-off game for the fifth and final spot.
The final will then be held at the Trnava Stadium on 1 July.
England squad: Goalkeepers: Matthew Cox (Brentford), Harvey Davies (Liverpool), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea); Defenders: Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Callum Doyle (Manchester City), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool); Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Sam Iling-Junior (Juventus), Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Harvey Vale (Chelsea); Forwards: Liam Delap (Manchester City), Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur).