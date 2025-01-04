Posh defender Emmanuel Fernandez shows his frustration after the late Wrexham goal. Photo by Joe Dent/theposh.com/

Peterborough United central defender Emmanuel Fernandez was ‘heartbroken’ by Saturday’s late defeat at Wrexham.

Fernandez starred at the heart of a much-improved defensive display which took Posh to the verge of a first clean sheet of the season, but the promotion-chasing home side grabbed the only goal of the game three minutes from time courtesy of a fine header from Wrexham’s veteran substitute Steven Fletcher.

The defeat meant Posh dropped a place to 19th, although they retained a five-point advantage over the teams in the relegation zone.

"People probably thought we would get rolled over today,” Fernandez said. “But it was nothing like that. We knew their threats and they didn’t have many chances to score. For the first time in a while I thought a clean sheet was coming, but then they scored with a great header.

"I was heartbroken to be honest as the boys couldn’t have done much more. We put a lot of effort into that game, but we’re in a bad run and nothing seems to be going our way. If we keep playing like this though, with belief and confidence, we will start getting results.

"We had some good phases of possession. We had a chance from close range in the first-half and Chris Conn-Clarke could have got a shot away towards the end.”

Wrexham’s League One home record now reads 12 wins and two draws from 14 games. They have 11 more home points than any other team in the division.