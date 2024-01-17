Peterborough United chairman on JCH having regrets over Charlton Athletic deal
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Posh January transfer window
Posh chairman on PK
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spoken about the Peter Kioso situation on his 'Hard Truth' podcast.
MacAnthony said: "I would ask our fans to stop winding Rotherham fans up about PK.
"I'm not having a dig at them as they enjoy the banter, but sometimes this sort of thing doesn't help.
"I don't like it when people speak about other club's players. If someone was doing it about our players, I'd get the hump.
"PK is a Rotherham player and I have a lot of respect for the chairman and directors of that club. I go back a long way with Tony Stewart and I wish Rotherham all the best and hope they do well and stay up.
"PK is a brilliant professional and a great guy, but at the end of the day he is a Rotherham player. We had him on loan for the season, but there was always a break clause in January when they could take him back and that's what they've done."
League One update
Veteran centre-back Richard Keogh has left Wycombe Wanderers by mutual consent.
Spurs have recalled Alfie Devine from his loan spell at Port Vale.
Charlton have increased their bid for Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin.
Darragh on JCH
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Jonson Clarke-Harris will regret turning down a move to Charlton.
Speaking on his popular Hard Truth podcast MacAnthony compared his current striker's situation to that of another Posh star Marcus Maddison a few years ago.
"Marcus could have gone to Birmingham City in the Championship and earnt £10k a week," MacAnthony said. "But he was in the last six months of his contract with us and felt he would get a better deal in the summer. He didn't and he probably regretted not going.
"It's similar with 'Johnno' now. In no way am I having a dig at a player who has been magnificent for us for three-and-a-half years, but Charlton have offered him a two-and-a-half year deal with a year's option on a lot more money than he's on with his us. We can't offer him those sort of wages as we just don't get the crowds.
"This is his chance to get well paid as one of the best players in League One with the chance to play in the Championship. I don't know who is in his ear, but I don't see the negatives from his perspective.
"Charlton are a quality club and he won't get half of what they are offering in the summer."
"Johnno should go and meet the manager rather than wait until they've offered him a bit more. The manager might be impressed enough to go and ask the board for a bit more. He hasn't met the manager. He's been speaking on the phone and letting his agent do the rest."
Clarke-Harris is out of contract at the end of the season and entitled to leave on a free transfer."
Fergie on JCH and hoping for a quiet transfer window!
Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the PT on Tuesday afternoon. He had a forthright opinion on the Jonson Clarke-Harris to Charlton saga and a wish for a quiet transfer window as that would mean Posh receiving no offers for star men the club couldn't possibly refuse.
Ferguson said: "It’s already been one of the quietest windows I can remember.
"Of course there could be a mad scramble for signings on the last day, but there has been very little activity regarding our players which is a good thing for me.
"I really can’t see it being a very busy window at all and I believe ‘Johnno’s' move to Charlton is dead in the water.
"I can’t see Charlton hanging around. They are way apart as far as personal terms are concerned.”
Posh have been bracing themselves for offers for Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark, but they have yet to receive any bids they consider serious.
Cobblers move
Northampton have signed Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden on loan for the rest of the season.
Wycombe have re-signed forward Chem Campbell on loan from Wolves. Campbell had been on loan at Charlton and played against Posh last weekend.
Campbell was also on loan at Wycombe last season.
Oxford have signed free agent Kyle Edwards until the end of the season. Edwards spent the first half of the season on loan at Oxford from Ipswich.
Unlikely Posh link
Posh have been linked with a move for Notts County's prolific striker Macauley Longstaff.
Posh have consistently said they are happy with their striking options even if they sell Jonson Clarke-Harris in the January transfer window.
More League One updates
Port Vale has signed Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan.
League One latest
Charlton and Oxford have failed with bids for Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin, according to reports from Gloucester Live reporter Jon Palmer.
Posh updates
Charlton still chasing strikers
According to the South London Press Charlton are now chasing Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin.
Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are all reportedly interested in Manchester United defender Dan Gore.