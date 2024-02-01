Peterborough United chairman on ins, outs and transfer deadline day bids
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Posh January transfer window
Captain happy to stay
There was interest in Burrows "both sides of the border"
A top Championship side bid for him two days before Christmas and then again after.
Burrows not pushing for a move even though he'd have earned "much more money"
Big bid rejected
Posh have turned down a bid of over £2.5m from a top 8 Championship side for Hector Kyprianou
Premier League clubs have told Posh they will come in over the summer
Contracts
Contracts for Burrows and Knight contracts will be discussed in the summer. "Cap size" will limit those discussion now. Darragh not losing sleep over it.
Posh will discuss with Knight when they know what league they will be in
Done deals
Fleetwood have signed Everton defender Elijah Campbell on loan.
Cheltenham have signed Oldham forward Joe Nuttall on loan.
Portsmouth have announced they have settled for five January transfer window signings
EMC to Coventry?
Darragh has been asked directly on these rumours:
"All I'll tell you is that I went into the window with one thing in mind. The most important thing is that I made a promise to my manager that we would finish the window with all the players that have got us this high up in the league"
No further incomings tonight
Posh "feel really good about what they've done" and are happy to "not upset the applecart" in terms of the squad.
Darragh says no further signings tonight
Bids rejected
Posh have turned down bids for Hector Kyprianou, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards today
No chance of a return
Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that there is no chance that Peter Kioso returns in this window.
Sounds as if Posh are not in for a right back tonight. Posh are "happy with what they've got"
Spoken of faith in Katongo and Dornelly, who is back in a few weeks after bone bruising
Another done deal!
Striker Matty Taylor has joined Cheltenham from Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer