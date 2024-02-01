News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United chairman on ins, outs and transfer deadline day bids

The January transfer window has been open for 29 days and there has been precious little activity at Peterborough United
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 21:27 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog.

Posh January transfer window

Show new updates
21:55 GMT

Captain happy to stay

There was interest in Burrows "both sides of the border"

A top Championship side bid for him two days before Christmas and then again after.

Burrows not pushing for a move even though he'd have earned "much more money"

21:49 GMT

Big bid rejected

Posh have turned down a bid of over £2.5m from a top 8 Championship side for Hector Kyprianou

Premier League clubs have told Posh they will come in over the summer

21:48 GMT

Contracts

Contracts for Burrows and Knight contracts will be discussed in the summer. "Cap size" will limit those discussion now. Darragh not losing sleep over it.

Posh will discuss with Knight when they know what league they will be in

21:39 GMT

Contracts

Contracts for Burrows and Knight contracts will be discussed in the summer. "Cap size" will limit those discussion now. Darragh not losing sleep over it.

Posh will discuss with Knight they they know what league they will be in

21:34 GMT

Done deals

Fleetwood have signed Everton defender Elijah Campbell on loan.

Cheltenham have signed Oldham forward Joe Nuttall on loan.

Portsmouth have announced they have settled for five January transfer window signings

21:29 GMT

EMC to Coventry?

Darragh has been asked directly on these rumours:

"All I'll tell you is that I went into the window with one thing in mind. The most important thing is that I made a promise to my manager that we would finish the window with all the players that have got us this high up in the league"

21:21 GMT

No further incomings tonight

Posh "feel really good about what they've done" and are happy to "not upset the applecart" in terms of the squad.

Darragh says no further signings tonight

21:20 GMT

Bids rejected

Posh have turned down bids for Hector Kyprianou, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards today

21:19 GMT

No chance of a return

Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that there is no chance that Peter Kioso returns in this window.

Sounds as if Posh are not in for a right back tonight. Posh are "happy with what they've got"

Spoken of faith in Katongo and Dornelly, who is back in a few weeks after bone bruising

21:09 GMT

Another done deal!

Striker Matty Taylor has joined Cheltenham from Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer

Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandJonson Clarke-HarrisBrentfordCharlton AthleticLeague One