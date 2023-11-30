Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists the club’s fans are entitled to ‘dare to dream’ given the team’s outstanding recent displays.

Posh players celebrate Joel Randall's goal against Burton Albion last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh supporters have been going giddy with excitement after watching some exciting free-scoring performances from what must be the youngest regular starting line-up in the club’s history.

MacAnthony is not making any brash public predictions for this season, but he does believe the sky’s the limit for many individuals in the Posh squad. He admits it will be challenging to keep some of them at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are currently fifth in League One, but just four points off the automatic promotion places.

On the latest edition of his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “I’m not getting carried away, but the fans are entitled to dare to dream. and there’s nothing wrong with that. They should enjoy these times.

“I’m not surprised we have done so well. We will win a lot of games. With respect to the double League One Golden Boot winner in our squad, if the current front four had been playing together since August we would be doing even better.

"It’s a challenge to keep hold of good players. They cost about £1.4 million between them and all of them could go on to play in the Premier League and as a club we should be proud of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a top notch manager for League One and some great coaches and the Sky’s the limit for this team, if not not this season, than next season.

"It’s not just the goals. It’ the never say die attitude of the players I live. We were out of the FA Cup on so many different occasions against Salford and yet we are still in the competition.”

MacAnthony also tweeted his delight with Tuesday night’s come from behind 2-2 draw at fellow high fliers Stevenage.

He said: “I love these young lads. Team from last year would have lost that 5-0! This lot stick to their principals & don’t know when to quit. That result against a tough, tough opponent will help in their development!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I love the fact our manager didn't wince & change things at half-time. Keep doing what we are doing. Consistent message even if we make mistakes. Love the bravery!”

The current Posh front four of Joel Randall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones have been credited with almost 40 goal involvements between them in the last 12 games!