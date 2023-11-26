Peterborough United fans have started dreaming of the League One title never mind promotion or a play-off place!

Joel Randall scores for Posh v Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.

The home supporters loved the 4-0 thrashing of Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium with ‘champagne football’, total football’ and ‘beautiful football’ all used to describe the standard of play.

It was such a good all-round display many in a bumper number of contributors struggled to name a man of the match.

Things get a lot tougher on Tuesday when Posh visit promotion rivals Stevenage. If Posh win that, then expected an ever greater dose of hyperbole!

Kwame Poku and the ball are in the back of the Burton net as Posh score a fourth goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X (formerly Twitter).

Almost a complete team performance and a fantastic watch. So many MOM contenders, but will opt for Randall for his defence splitting passes – @ChestneyS

One of the best passing Posh sides I can remember. MOM Randall – @garynormanphoto

Sublime passing performance. Randall - deserved a 9 rating like Knight – @Faugeres34

Totally dominant, but still vulnerable. MOM Knight, his goal-line clearance before HT wins it! – @Fig428

Didn’t need to get out of 2nd gear for the second home game in a row. Burton were extremely poor & probably should have been 7 at least. MOM - Randall, who knows how to get into the pockets behind the midfield - @juppy95.

Most faultless performance of the season. Completely dominated and our passing play was a joy to behold. This group of lads is playing some of the best football we have played in years. Everyone great today, but Randall MOM – @Knighty28

Good all round performance although wasteful of chances at times which may be difficult against better opposition. MOM Collins – @navaloccasions

I'm keeping calm after that performance, but we will win the league by 10 points and win the Championship next season, It’s so enjoyable watching pacey youngsters grow and improve by the week. MOM split EMC or Joel Randall – @buckrodgersposh

Total football, but should have scored more – @oldposhpete

Very good training session ahead of Tuesday. Lots of 8/10s but Randall MOM for me – @matthewferro85

Posh were totally dominant all over the pitch and 4-0 doesn't do us justice, it could easily have been 8. MOM Joel Randell absolutely unplayable – @eddiedixon46

Beautiful accurate passing game. All looking to go forward. Playing like a team now – @HealthSafety50

Some of the passing today was excellent. Collins MOM as he was there to mop up constantly, quickly turned defence into attack with some superb passing and covered every blade of grass. His best game in a Posh shirt – @nonecksomesense

This was as good a performance as any Posh team has played forever – @POSHLOVERS

Beautiful, flowing football, really beginning to purr, with the hint of a soft underbelly still. MOM Archie Collins – @ThePoshCat

Champagne football from Fergie’s fledglings. I can’t single out any one player as MoM. Superb team performance – @eamonnduff

It’s time to start getting excited about this incredible young team we’re developing. The only team that might stop us winning the title is Bolton, but I’ll settle for second! MoM Randall - he’s finally silenced his critics, of which I was one, happy to feast on humble pie! – @derren_cooper

Superb performance against lesser opposition that we normally don’t beat. MOM has to be the whole squad – @ChrisCook007

Superb performance. Dominated for 90 minutes, and we should have scored a couple more. MOM Collins – @martyntiney

Not out of 1st gear. MOM Randall – @GlennHackney11

Terrific show. Pace all round. MOM Collins. Did his job superbly which allowed the others to play – @Rutlandspinner

Slick and easy on the eye football. Ronnie MOM, just a cut above – @markperich

Easy. MoM Kioso. Notable mention Knight – @PUFCChris

Freezing cold, but Posh on fire. MOM contenders include Knight, Poku, EMC, Collins…but I am going for Randall – @TheKitMatt

Hard to single one player out, but Josh Knight was outstanding in everything he did – @mattfarrar85

Dominant, composed performance. Bilokapic must have been as cold as me! MOM Archie Collins – @IanJBryant

Tremendous. MOM Poku – @paul_gauntlett