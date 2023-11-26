Peterborough United fans revelling in champagne football from Fergie's fledglings!
The home supporters loved the 4-0 thrashing of Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium with ‘champagne football’, total football’ and ‘beautiful football’ all used to describe the standard of play.
It was such a good all-round display many in a bumper number of contributors struggled to name a man of the match.
Things get a lot tougher on Tuesday when Posh visit promotion rivals Stevenage. If Posh win that, then expected an ever greater dose of hyperbole!
Almost a complete team performance and a fantastic watch. So many MOM contenders, but will opt for Randall for his defence splitting passes – @ChestneyS
One of the best passing Posh sides I can remember. MOM Randall – @garynormanphoto
Sublime passing performance. Randall - deserved a 9 rating like Knight – @Faugeres34
Totally dominant, but still vulnerable. MOM Knight, his goal-line clearance before HT wins it! – @Fig428
Didn’t need to get out of 2nd gear for the second home game in a row. Burton were extremely poor & probably should have been 7 at least. MOM - Randall, who knows how to get into the pockets behind the midfield - @juppy95.
Most faultless performance of the season. Completely dominated and our passing play was a joy to behold. This group of lads is playing some of the best football we have played in years. Everyone great today, but Randall MOM – @Knighty28
Good all round performance although wasteful of chances at times which may be difficult against better opposition. MOM Collins – @navaloccasions
I'm keeping calm after that performance, but we will win the league by 10 points and win the Championship next season, It’s so enjoyable watching pacey youngsters grow and improve by the week. MOM split EMC or Joel Randall – @buckrodgersposh
Total football, but should have scored more – @oldposhpete
Very good training session ahead of Tuesday. Lots of 8/10s but Randall MOM for me – @matthewferro85
Posh were totally dominant all over the pitch and 4-0 doesn't do us justice, it could easily have been 8. MOM Joel Randell absolutely unplayable – @eddiedixon46
Beautiful accurate passing game. All looking to go forward. Playing like a team now – @HealthSafety50
Some of the passing today was excellent. Collins MOM as he was there to mop up constantly, quickly turned defence into attack with some superb passing and covered every blade of grass. His best game in a Posh shirt – @nonecksomesense
This was as good a performance as any Posh team has played forever – @POSHLOVERS
Beautiful, flowing football, really beginning to purr, with the hint of a soft underbelly still. MOM Archie Collins – @ThePoshCat
Champagne football from Fergie’s fledglings. I can’t single out any one player as MoM. Superb team performance – @eamonnduff
It’s time to start getting excited about this incredible young team we’re developing. The only team that might stop us winning the title is Bolton, but I’ll settle for second! MoM Randall - he’s finally silenced his critics, of which I was one, happy to feast on humble pie! – @derren_cooper
Superb performance against lesser opposition that we normally don’t beat. MOM has to be the whole squad – @ChrisCook007
Superb performance. Dominated for 90 minutes, and we should have scored a couple more. MOM Collins – @martyntiney
Not out of 1st gear. MOM Randall – @GlennHackney11
Terrific show. Pace all round. MOM Collins. Did his job superbly which allowed the others to play – @Rutlandspinner
Slick and easy on the eye football. Ronnie MOM, just a cut above – @markperich
Easy. MoM Kioso. Notable mention Knight – @PUFCChris
Freezing cold, but Posh on fire. MOM contenders include Knight, Poku, EMC, Collins…but I am going for Randall – @TheKitMatt
Hard to single one player out, but Josh Knight was outstanding in everything he did – @mattfarrar85
Dominant, composed performance. Bilokapic must have been as cold as me! MOM Archie Collins – @IanJBryant
Tremendous. MOM Poku – @paul_gauntlett
MOM Poku. Excellent result – @gruffalo76