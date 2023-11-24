Peterborough United have again slashed matchday admission prices for an FA Cup tie.

Grant McCann celebrates a Posh win against Cambridge United last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Heavy discounts are available for season ticket holders and advance purchases.

The Deskgo Stand is closed for this fixture with Doncaster supporters accommodated in the away section of the North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second round tie sees former Posh playing legend and two-time manager Grant McCann return to the Weston Homes Stadium for the first time since he was replaced as Posh boss by Darren Ferguson last January.

Price list:

Season Ticket Holders (In advance): Adults: £13: Seniors 65+: £8; U24s: £8; U18s: £3;

Advance Tickets (Non-Season Ticket Holders): Adults: £15; Seniors 65+: £10; U24s: £10; U18s: £5.

On the day (All supporters): Adults: £20; Seniors 65+: £15; U24s: £15; U18s: £5;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Suite (Season Ticket Holders, must be purchased in advance)Adults: £18; Seniors 65+: £13; U24s: £13

Season ticket holders’ seats will be reserved until 5pm on Friday 1st December.

Tickets for two upcoming Posh away matches at Fleetwood on December 16 and Shrewsbury on December 23 have gone on sale.

Tickets for Fleetwood are priced at (seating) Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 25s: £19, Under 16s: £8 and Under 5s free and (terrace) Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 25s: £17, Under 16s: £7 and Under 5s free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury prices are: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 24s: £17, Disabled: £17, Students with valid ID: £17, Under 19s: £10, Under 14s: £1.

All tickets are available for general sale for both matches and will go off sale on sale at 3pm on December 15 and 3pm on December 18 respectively.