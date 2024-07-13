Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied claims Sheffield United have pulled out of a bid to sign Harrison Burrows because of a reluctance to pay an agreed transfer fee.

This contradicts information from the PT source who has been on top of a transfer saga that has stretched into a second month.

In a strongly worded e-mail to the PT this morning MacAnthony said: ‘“No club this summer, that we have agreed a deal with, has pulled out of any deal for any player.’ He did not comment on any other aspect of the report.

The PT has previously reported Burrows had travelled to Bramall Lane and had agreed personal terms with the Blades, but the transfer wouldn’t go through until a proposed transfer of the Championship club had been completed. The PT was told on Friday night the deal was likely to be called off because of a reluctance to pay the agreed fee and this is the point MacAnthony has now vigorously denied.

Harrison Burrows. Photo David Lowndes.

Our source confirmed the clubs had agreed a multi-million pound deal for the 22 year-old left-back hence permission was granted for the player to meet with a team relegated from the Premier League last season, but crucially the relevant paperwork has not been completed leaving either club free to change their minds.

Burrows has been in Spain with the Posh first-team squad this week, but was one of only two players not to feature in a friendly defeat against AFC Wimbledon on Friday night. It’s understood Burrows had come to terms with leaving a club he joined as a nine year-old, especially as his wages were about to increase fivefold.

MacAnthony seemed relaxed about Burrows’ future during an interview with his club’s press officer on Thursday when he fully expected him to leave London Road before the start of the season on August 10. It’s a possibility a rival club could now gazump the Blades. Neither Posh nor Sheffield United had confirmed or denied the PT’s reporting of the entire saga until Saturday morning.

MacAnthony did say three Championship clubs and a ‘massive’ League One club had been constantly bidding for the reigning League One player of the year.

Championship side Preston North End are known to have shown an interest in Burrows along with Sheffield United. Birmingham City are believed to be the League One club.