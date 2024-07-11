Posh skipper Harrison Burrows. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony accepts club captain Harrison Burrows is ready to play in the Championship and he won’t be standing in his way.

The Posh chief admitted in an interview with his club’s subscription channel that three Championship clubs and a ‘massive’ League One club are all keen on Burrows.

Burrows is currently in Spain at the Posh pre-season training camp, but he is expected to leave London Road before the start of the EFL season on August 10.

But MacAnthony has told the chasing clubs they won’t get their man on the cheap even though he’s entered the last year of his Posh contract. The PT has been told Burrows has agreed to join second tier Sheffield United, although the Blades are unable to commit to spending money until the ongoing takeover at Bramall Lane is complete.

Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Preston North End and Coventry City are other clubs thought to have been monitoring Burrows, but MacAnthony revealed the latter are not among the bidding clubs. Title favourites Birmingham City would appear to be the League One club showing interest.

"Harrison is coveted by multiple clubs,” MacAnthony, who is in Spain with the first-team squad, said. “Three Championship clubs have constantly been bidding for him and one massive League One really wants him. They all tell me we are asking too much for a player entering the last year of his deal, but I ask them how they would value a homegrown 22 year-old who won the League One player-of-the-year award last season? He’s under 24 and he’s been with us since he was nine so I’m actually very relaxed about his contract situation as we’d get millions from a tribunal if it went that far.

"I won’t name the clubs involved, but I’m surprised Coventry aren’t one them. Harrison and Ephron Mason-Clark were superb on the left for us last season, but I wouldn’t try and tell Coventry what they should be doing as they are one of the best in the business as what they do. I believe Ephron could become player-of-the-year in the Championship because of his appetite to succeed and Coventry are my outside tip to go up.

“Harrison will get his move and he’s ready to play in the Championship, but it has to be the right deal for us as well as him. It’s difficult for a League One club to be able to keep the League One player of the season for another year especially as he can get 4-6 times more in wages. We have his replacement in the building already and what a fine player and leader he looks already.”

Posh signed left-back Rio Adebisi from Crewe Alexandra earlier this summer for a fee believed to be £500k.