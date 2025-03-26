Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal for Posh v Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United ​chairman Darragh MacAnthony is confident in-form Malik Mothersille will still be at the Weston Homes Stadium next season.

MacAnthony confirmed on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that new contract negotiations are ongoing with the 21 year-old former Chelsea Academy forward.

Mothersille is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but Posh have the option of a year’s extension which they would undoubtedly use if necessary.

But MacAnthony said: “We have already been speaking with Malik and his parents and they seem very open to him staying with us. Malik has great parents. They moved to Peterborough when Malik came to us.

"We could easily sell him in the summer, but we don’t think that’s the right move for him. He needs to stay with us for another season when he will score lots of goals and possibly win a golden boot.

"And Malik is not like other players who would want to rush through a move and get the big payday now.

"He wants to do an Ephron Mason-Clark and move to a bigger club when he is likely to start for them. He wants to play.

"There is so much potential in Malik as he can play comfortably in many different positions. You can’t pigeonhole him. I wasn’t keen on him playing as a number 10, but he’s grown into the role and been one of our better players in recent games.”

Mothersille scored his 15th goal of the season in last Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win over Charlton. The chairman described his team’s performance as ‘fantastic’.

“You can see are potential bubbling up now,” MacAnthony added. “Charlton are a very good team in great form, but we didn't let them bully us. Some teams believe we are still the same side we were in January when launching balls into our penalty area would unsettle us, but that’s not happening now.

"Everyone was fantastic. It was one of those games when you win 3-0 and are a little bit disappointed it wasn’t 5-0! The performance and result had been coming though and we played some breathtaking football.”